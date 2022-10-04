ABC News' NIGHTLINE Is No. 1 in All Key Demos for 2nd Week Straight

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Total Viewers (948,000), Adults 25-54 (254,000)and Adults 18-49 (193,000) for the second week in a row during the week of Sept. 26, 2022, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

For the 4th week running, "Nightline" posted gains on the year-ago week in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+22% - 948,000 vs. 774,000), Adults 25-54 (+18% - 254,000 vs. 215,000) and Adults 18-49 (+30% - 193,000 vs. 148,000).

"Nightline" improved on the previous week in Total Viewers (+11% - 948,000 vs. 852,000) and Adults 18-49 (+4% - 193,000 vs. 186,000), posting its strongest numbers in both measures since June - since weeks of 6/6/22 and 6/13/22, respectively.

On Monday (9/26/22), "Nightline" delivered its most-watched telecast (1.227 million) in over 3 months - since 6/10/22.

Season to date, "Nightline" ranks No. 1 in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49. In addition, "Nightline" is growing by double-digits compared to the first two weeks of last season in Total Viewers (+18% - 947,000 vs. 800,000), Adults 25-54 (+23% - 269,000 vs. 218,000) and Adults 18-49 (+31% - 198,000 vs. 218,000).

This week "Nightline" covered Hurricane Ian, Russians fighting back against Putin's call to arms, Singer Melanie Chisholm's new memoir, the U.S. fentanyl crisis, climate change's affect on hurricanes, "Hocus Pocus 2," and the latest "20/20" episode which covered the Sherri Papini case.

NOTE: On Friday (9/30/22), CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" was retitled to "Late Late Show-JC-ENC" and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was retitled to "Seth Meyers-SM" due to being repeats. The retitled telecasts are excluded from THE WEEKLY averages. CBS and NBC weekly averages are based on three days (Monday-Thursday).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most erful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Eman Varoqua is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35 p.m.-1:05 a.m. EDT on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 9/26/22), Previous Week (w/o 9/19/22) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 9/27/21). Most Current Data Stream: Season 2022-2023 (9/19 - 10/2/22), Season 2021-2023 (9/20 - 10/3/22) Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.