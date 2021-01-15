ABC News Announces Special Coverage of the Inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden

ABC News announced today special coverage of the 2021 inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden. On Tuesday, Jan. 19, ABC News will present special reports on ABC on the events of the day. On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the network will cover Inauguration Day and all major events beginning with a special edition of "Good Morning America" at 7:00 a.m. EST, including the swearing-in ceremony, visit to Arlington Cemetery, the inaugural military and virtual parade, and Biden's inaugural address. At 8:00 p.m. EST ABC News presents a primetime program, "The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. - An ABC News Special," that will provide reporting on and analysis of the historic moments from the day. At 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC will air "Celebrating America," the primetime special previously announced by the presidential inaugural committee. "World News Tonight with David Muir" and "Nightline" will also present special editions on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage with "World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir, "Good Morning America" co-anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, and "ABC News Live Prime" anchor Linsey Davis. ABC News' powerhouse political team will include chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior Congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, "Nightline" co-anchor Byron Pitts, chief global affairs correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, "World News Tonight" weekend anchor and chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, White House correspondent Rachel Scott, chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor Eva Pilgrim, "GMA3: What You Need To Know" co-anchor T.J. Holmes, chief national correspondent Matt Gutman, transportation correspondent Gio Benitez, correspondent Deborah Roberts, multiplatform reporter Faith Abubey, political director Rick Klein, deputy political director MaryAlice Parks, chief legal analyst Dan Abrams; contributors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, Kate Shaw and Sara Fagen; and LBJ Foundation president and CEO and presidential historian Mark Updegrove.

Streaming news channel ABC News Live will detail the unprecedented challenges facing Biden and his incoming administration with primetime special "The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr.," airing Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST and 10:00-11:00 p.m. EST). Anchored by Holmes with reporting from Davis, Raddatz, Scott, Moran, correspondent Alex Perez and senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer, the one-hour special will dive into pivotal topics that will shape the 46th president's time in the White House, including the siege on the Capitol, the political and racial divide, the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, healthcare, immigration and education. The special will also chronicle Biden's life, looking at how he became president and the bipartisan relationships he built throughout his political career, and vice president-elect Kamala Harris' journey to becoming the first woman and woman of color elected to the office. Additionally, the special will take a close look at how Biden and his administration will handle the American press and global affairs. ABC News Live will air an encore presentation Wednesday, Jan. 20 (8:00-9:00 a.m. EST).

ABC News Live will provide live coverage of Inauguration Day beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST. "ABC News Live Update" anchor Diane Macedo, Moran and correspondent Kyra Phillips will anchor live coverage beginning at 3:00 p.m. EST with ABC News' powerhouse political team and presidential historians providing context and analysis of the day's significant moments. Davis will take over live coverage with "ABC News Live Prime" at 7:00 p.m. EST.

ABC News will have comprehensive digital coverage of the inauguration, including a blog with live updates throughout the day, a look back at past notable inaugurations and a highlights video with the biggest moments of the inauguration that will be updated regularly. ABC News' digital video series Examined will have episodes on Trump's final days and how this is an inauguration like never before. Social newscast "On Location" will feature coverage leading up to and on Inauguration Day - exclusively for Facebook Watch.

FiveThirtyEight will preview Inauguration Day on the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast and follow the day's events in real time on the site's live blog, with up-to-the-minute analysis.

ABC News Radio will offer extensive live anchored coverage of the inauguration events, starting with the COVID-19 memorial ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 19. On Wednesday, Jan. 20, ABC News Radio will offer a primetime special report that includes coverage of the planned celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. Correspondent Aaron Katersky will anchor from the Capitol with reporting by correspondent Karen Travers, correspondents Alex Stone and Mark Remillard, and multiplatform reporter Ines de La Cuetara. Coverage will also include reporting and analysis by former White House correspondent Ann Compton, political analyst Steve Roberts, and ABC News' powerhouse political team and security experts. Portions of the live coverage will be available after airing live as episodes of the "ABC News Radio Specials" podcast, available on all podcast platforms. Throughout the day, ABC News Radio will also offer multiple Status Reports each hour and custom interviews with affiliates.

ABC News' flagship daily podcast "Start Here," hosted by Brad Mielke, will post a special edition on Wednesday, Jan. 20, featuring the latest reporting on the inauguration.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with multiplatform reporters Alex Presha and Elizabeth Schulze, plus analysis from Travers and Klein. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

Marc Burstein is the senior executive producer of ABC NEWS SPECIAL Events. Katie den Daas, David Hatcher and David Reiter serve as executive producers of "The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr."