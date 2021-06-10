ABC News Announces Special Coverage of President Biden's First Trip Overseas

ABC News will present special coverage of President Biden's first overseas trip since taking office, including the G-7 summit in the United Kingdom, the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium and a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland. Comprehensive coverage will air on ABC, ABC News Digital, ABC News Radio, NewsOne, and will stream on ABC News Live.

"World News Tonight" anchor David Muir will lead coverage for the network for all three events. On Tuesday, June 15, and Wednesday, June 16, Muir will anchor "World News Tonight" and special reports from Geneva, Switzerland, as President Biden prepares to meet with Russian President Putin. ABC News' powerhouse team of anchors and correspondents will cover each leg of Biden's trip from around the globe, including chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott and White House correspondent Karen Travers. Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl will report from Washington, D.C., along with chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas and senior national correspondent Terry Moran.

ABC News Live will provide continuing coverage and analysis of President Biden's trip anchored by Diane Macedo with on-the-ground reporting by Scott.

ABC News Digital will have full coverage of President Biden's trip, including key takeaways and analysis.

ABC News Radio will provide live anchored coverage of the Biden-Putin summit, with Travers reporting live from Geneva. Correspondent Aaron Katersky will anchor from New York and be joined by ABC News contributors and experts on Russia and cybersecurity. Hourly status reports will be offered throughout the morning and as news warrants. ABC News' flagship daily podcast "Start Here," hosted by Brad Mielke, will provide coverage of the summit, featuring the latest updates from ABC News' reporters and analysts.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide live coverage with reporting from Travers. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.