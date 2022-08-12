Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ABC Announces ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Marathon

 “Abbott Elementary” returns for season two WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. 

Aug. 12, 2022  

Summer break may be coming to a close, but ABC is keeping the fun going with a binge-worthy "Abbott Elementary" marathon, featuring four fan-favorite episodes of the seven-time Emmy®-nominated comedy. The marathon is set to air back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT).

Featured episodes include the following:

"Pilot" - A group of dedicated, passionate teachers - and a slightly tone-deaf principal - are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. "Pilot" airs WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"Work Family" - After Jacob reveals a detail about his personal life, Janine realizes she doesn't know the other teachers as well as she thought. Meanwhile, as Gregory's stern teaching approach is causing his whole class to underperform, Barbara and Melissa teach him how to relax and make his lessons more fun. "Work Family" airs WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"Step Class" - Janine is thrilled when Ava asks to help her teach the after-school step class, but the two DON'T see eye to eye on how to run the program. Later, when Barbara, Melissa and Jacob plan an "eat-off" to decide who makes the best pizza in Philadelphia, Gregory is forced to reveal a secret. "Step Class" airs WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"Desking" - When the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption to the school, the teachers band together to put an end to it. Meanwhile, Mr. Johnson provides comforting life advice to Gregory; and later, the teachers finally meet Jacob's boyfriend, Zach, who joins in to help stop the students "desking." "Desking" airs WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"Abbott Elementary" returns for season two WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC.



