Video: Ron Howard-Directed Documentary JIM HENSON IDEA MAN Receives Trailer

PEOPLE has exclusively debuted the first trailer for the upcoming documentary about Jim Henson, the creator of The Muppets.

The film features new interviews with Henson's children, Rita Moreno (who guested on The Muppet Show), Jennifer Connelly (Labyrinth) and Frank Oz and Michael Firth.

In a statement to People, director Ron Howard said "As a documentary subject it immediately felt incumbent upon me to try to infuse the audience's experience with as much of Jim's creative flavor, originality, energy, fun and creativity as I possibly could."

According to a synopsis, Jim Henson Idea Man takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond. Featuring unprecedented access to Jim's personal archives, Howard brings us a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world.

Photo Credit: Disney