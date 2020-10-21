A SACRED JOURNEY Now Available on Amazon Prime Video

Director Ernesto Quintero’s documentary, A Sacred Journey is a formidable film.

Director Ernesto Quintero's documentary, A Sacred Journey is a formidable film that takes the audience on a voyage no one ever wishes to endure. After THE FAMILY is dealt with an unimaginable blow, Quintero decides to pick-up his camera and start documenting every phase of his brother Juan's devastating diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The film puts a much-needed spotlight on THE FAMILY which sacrifices everything to honor their loved one's will to live.

"It's been an epic 20 years in the making and we finally get to share my brother Juan's story with the world. While ours is very personal, I know it will resonate with audiences everywhere because the fact is you're either a caregiver or a care receiver or will be one of the two at some point in your life." said Quintero.

Quintero's film reaffirms the horrors of ALS, which according to Johns Hopkins most people who develop ALS are between the ages of 40 and 70, although the disease can occur at a younger age. It occurs throughout the world with no racial, ethnic or socioeconomic boundaries. It affects as many as 30,000 in the United States, with 5,000 new cases diagnosed each year. A Sacred Journey also gives an intimate look at how caregivers often put the needs of their loved ones before themselves, and over time that selflessness makes an impact-both inspirational and challenging. The Quintero family is just like the 66 million Americans who face the challenges of the caregiving role and often feel alone in their struggles-their story shows how they've been able to overcome tremendous odds and stay together.

"Juan was not only my brother he was my best friend. We were only a year apart in age and we did everything together growing up," says Ernesto. "As a filmmaker it was challenging to be objective and tell an uplifting yet difficult story through the lens. As a brother, I had to sort myself out and get away from the lifestyle of drugs I was in at the time for Juan and my family."

Though "Strike Out ALS LA" a softball benefit created but the community of Lincoln Heights and the Quintero family, they've been able to raise ALS awareness and funds to help families struggling with ALS. They are using the film to bring the much-needed attention to some day strike out ALS for good!

The multi award-winning documentary film A Sacred Journey has been released for digital distribution. The film is available for rental and purchase on Amazon as well as Comcast, Cox, Verizon, Spectrum, Verizon, Vimeo. In addition to the film's availability on the digital platforms, AARP sponsored a screening on Friday, October 2, 2020 where actor Edward James Olmos gave a warm welcome and a Q&A was led by director Ernesto Quintero.

"It was truly a Sacred Journey one that I am so proud to know exists...and that you were so ready for the Journey... Excellent artistic purity and true love of life.... I wept with every one of you and rejoiced at the final image of his new-born baby.... a true inspiration of life love and compassion. Thank you for sharing this with the world!" said Edward James Olmos.

