A KILLER STORY Trailer: HBO Series to Follow Sleuths' Murder Obsession

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HBO has released the official trailer and poster for A KILLER STORY, a three-part documentary series directed by Matthew Galkin ('Kevorkian,' 'One Night in Idaho: The College Murders') with Joshua Levine ('Maternal Instinct,' 'Murder in the Bayou') serving as executive producer.

A KILLER STORY premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Thursday, September 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.

A KILLER STORY examines a polarizing murder case that spanned more than two decades and captured national attention. At the center of the case is Dana Chandler, who was accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend in 2002.

Filmed over the course of six years, investigative journalist Joe Sexton (The New York Times and ProPublica) begins to look into the double homicide case after receiving thousands of emails from Eileen Umbehr, a homemaker turned citizen sleuth. Eileen and her husband Keen are convinced that Chandler did not commit the crime and devote their lives to fighting for Chandler's innocence. Lacking forensic evidence, the murder case is litigated over three arduous trials with the series unspooling a complex tale of family conflicts, betrayal, prosecutorial misconduct, competing narratives and confirmation bias. As Sexton navigates the legal labyrinth, he discovers the truth is more elusive at every turn. More than a murder mystery, A KILLER STORY probes true crime obsession and the dangers of blinkered certainty in a case where the truth may never be known.

Credits

Directed by: Matthew Galkin

Network: HBO

Produced by: Joe Sexton

Executive Producers: Matthew Galkin, Joshua Levine, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Kate Barry, Julie Gaither, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott; Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Tina Nguyen (HBO)

Production: Story Syndicate, in association with Concordia Studio and Fairhaven

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