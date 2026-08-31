A KILLER STORY to Premiere on HBO and HBO Max

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The HBO Original three-part documentary series A KILLER STORY, from director Matthew Galkin ('Kevorkian,' 'One Night in Idaho: The College Murders') and executive producer Joshua Levine ('Maternal Instinct,' 'Murder in the Bayou'), debuts Thursday, September 10 (9:00-9:40 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes will debut subsequent Thursdays at the same time. The series is executive produced by Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, and Jon Bardin and is a production of Story Syndicate (HBO's 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark,' 'Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York').

A KILLER STORY examines a polarizing murder case that spanned more than two decades and captured national attention. At the center of the case is Dana Chandler, who was accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend in 2002.

Filmed over the course of six years, investigative journalist Joe Sexton (The New York Times and ProPublica) begins to look into the double homicide case after receiving thousands of emails from Eileen Umbehr, a homemaker turned citizen sleuth. Eileen and her husband Keen are convinced that Chandler did not commit the crime and devote their lives to fighting for Chandler's innocence. Lacking forensic evidence, the murder case is litigated over three arduous trials with the series unspooling a complex tale of family conflicts, betrayal, prosecutorial misconduct, competing narratives and confirmation bias. As Sexton navigates the legal labyrinth, he discovers the truth is more elusive at every turn. More than a murder mystery, A KILLER STORY probes true crime obsession and the dangers of blinkered certainty in a case where the truth may never be known.

Episode Descriptions

Chapter 1: 'Welcome to Topeka'

Debut date: Thursday, September 10 (9:00-9:40 p.m. ET/PT)

True crime enthusiasts Eileen and Keen Umbehr enlist veteran journalist Joe Sexton to delve into the case of Dana Chandler, who was arrested and convicted for the 2002 murders of her ex-husband and his girlfriend. The case is defined by the clichéd narrative of the jealous and vengeful ex-wife. Chandler's conviction is overturned on appeal with the help of the Umbehrs.

Chapter 2: 'Person of Interest'

Debut date: Thursday, September 17 (9:00-9:40 p.m. ET/PT)

During the retrial, the Umbehrs continue to defend Chandler's innocence by pointing to a person of interest who they believe to be the true killer. Meanwhile, the prosecution continues to argue a motive existed. Clarity remains elusive, but a surprise witness shifts the case in the prosecution's favor.

Chapter 3: 'A Dangerous Notion'

Debut date: Thursday, September 24 (9:00-9:40 p.m. ET/PT)

The retrial ends in a hung jury, leading the state to try Dana for a third time. In an unexpected move, Dana dismisses her legal team and chooses to represent herself. The legal verdict brings finality to the case, but not necessarily the truth.

Featured Participants: Investigative journalist, Joe Sexton; true-crime advocates, Eileen and Keen Umbehr; witness, Terri Anderson; jurors; and others.

Credits

HBO Documentary Films presents A KILLER STORY, a Story Syndicate production in association with Concordia Studio and Fairhaven. Directed and executive produced by Matthew Galkin; producer, Joe Sexton; executive producers, Joshua Levine, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Kate Barry, Julie Gaither, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan Silberberg, and Nicole Stott. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen.

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