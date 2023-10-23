A HAUNTING IN VENICE Arrives On Hulu And Digital October 31

Oct. 23, 2023

Death is just the beginning! Agatha Christie's legendary Hercule Poirot returns in a terrifying tale when A HAUNTING in Venice arrives on digital retailers and Hulu on October 31.

Based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel, Hallowe'en Party, the film is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, earning some of the warmest reviews of the series. “Branagh scares up his best Poirot film yet,” (Maureen Lee Lenker, Entertainment Weekly) and “captures what makes Agatha Christie's work timeless,” (Valerie Complex, Deadline). 

A Haunting in Venice was produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile) who also stars alongside a stunning ensemble cast which includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Michelle Yeoh. 

The film will be available for subscribers to stream on Hulu, just in time to cap off its iconic Huluween celebration, and available to buy on digital October 31 from all major digital retailers, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu, with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content. Plus, you can add more mystery to your movie collection when the film arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on November 28. 

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. 

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers.

A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent”), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (“Mayor of Kingstown”), Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio's Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once). 



