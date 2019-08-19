A GLENN MILLER SWING CELEBRATION to Premiere on Public TV This Fall

3 Roads Communications, Inc's new broadcast special, A Glenn Miller Swing Celebration, will debut November 1 on Public TV stations across America.

"His songs are unmistakable," states the promo for the upcoming special; an undoubtable truth as proven by the musical legacy of the Army Air Force's own Major Glenn Miller.

The program, shot in UHD, honors Major Miller on the 75th anniversary of his disappearance over the English Channel and features the USAF Band's Airmen of Note, Singing Sergeants, and Broadway dancers performing iconic classics such as "Moonlight Serenade," "At Last," "Chattanooga Choo Choo," "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," and "I'll Be Seeing You."

For the production and distribution of the special, the U.S. Air Force Band teamed with Emmy Award-winning 3 Roads Communications, Inc. of Frederick, MD.

"We are thrilled to have been selected to produce this special program," said Russ Hodge, Founder and President of 3 Roads. "It is an honor to be chosen to bring this program, and Major Miller's legacy, to such a large television audience."

The special will debut November 1 on Public TV stations across the country. Distribution of the program will be handled by NETA.





