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Dolly Parton Explains Why She Refused to Let Elvis Sing 'I Will Always Love You'

The 2019 conversation also included a special performance of one of her most famous songs.

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Dolly Parton is the focus of a resurfaced clip from LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, pulled from her first appearance on the show in 2019. During the interview, Parton explained her reasoning for not letting Elvis Presley sing 'I Will Always Love You.'

Parton also used the sit-down to share the real-life inspiration behind 'Jolene,' one of her most enduring songs, giving Seth Meyers and viewers insight into the story behind the lyrics. The original interview aired November 21, 2019.

The appearance closed with Parton performing a special version of 'Jolene' for Meyers.

The full segment is available as part of Late Night's Throwback series, which revisits earlier interviews from the show's archive.

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