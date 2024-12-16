A CARPOOL KARAOKE CHRISTMAS Now Streaming on Apple TV+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple has announced an all-new holiday event from the beloved multi-Emmy Award-winning series “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” with “A Carpool Karaoke Christmas" set to deliver holiday cheer, now streaming on both Apple TV+ and Apple Music. This new special features Grammy Award-winning icons Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa, alongside Grammy Award-nominated rising star Chappell Roan, as they join Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for a globe-trotting caroling adventure.

Corden passes the keys to Lowe, a fellow interviewer and trusted voice amongst today’s top artists, as he jumps into the driver's seat in this festive installment of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” featuring Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan singing along to Christmas classics, including “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and Wham’s “Last Christmas,” along with their own signature songs, such as Lady Gaga’s chart-topping “Die With A Smile,” Dua Lipa’s number one hit “Houdini” and Chappell Roan’s breakout hit “Good Luck, Babe!” As a holiday treat, Zane Lowe and Lady Gaga debuted a special version of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” on Apple Music and all major music platforms.

“I’m delighted ‘Carpool Karaoke’ is back to celebrate the holidays in true style. I’ve entrusted Apple Music’s very own, the brilliant Zane Lowe, to drive our superstars to work and reminded him it’s so important to keep his eyes open while he sings. We can’t wait for everyone to see it,” shared “Carpool Karaoke” creator and executive producer James Corden.

“This was hands-down the most fun I have ever had in a car. I’m very grateful to James for trusting me behind the wheel of a very expensive car with three of music's most exciting artists and I'm honored to be part of bringing this special ‘A Carpool Karaoke Christmas’ to fans all over the world,” said Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Fans can get into the holiday spirit with their favorite artists Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan, now streaming in select territories and rolling out globally on December 20 on Apple TV+. “A Carpool Karaoke Christmas” is a seasonal celebration of the multi-Emmy Award-winning “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” which won an Emmy for five consecutive seasons along with multiple Producers Guild Awards and a Writers Guild Award. The series is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions with executive producers James Corden, Ben Winston and Eric Pankowski. Watch the trailer below:

