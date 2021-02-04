78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Artwork Revealed, Featuring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Today, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the 78th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS artwork featuring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, along with information on how to tune-into the pre-show.



E!'s GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS PRE-SHOW SPECIAL (Sunday, Feb. 28, 6-8 P.M. ET / 3-5 P.M. PT)

E!'s two-hour GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS Pre-Show Special will begin at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT

Giuliana Rancic showcases can't miss fashion, social moments and talks to nominees and presenters of the 78th GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The first-ever bicoastal telecast will feature Fey at New York's famed Rainbow Room and Poehler at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Nominees will join throughout the evening's three-hour show from locations across the world. THE GOLDEN GLOBES airs live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.