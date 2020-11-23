7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS Returns with a Season of Love on Tuesday, Dec. 29

The Johnstons may be little, but the kids are all grown up when 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS premieres with new episodes on Tuesday, December 29 at 8PM ET/PT. After each new episode, viewers can get a behind-the-scenes look with the new digital original series Inside the Episodes, in which the Johnstons dish on all of the moments the cameras didn't capture.

Since fans last caught up with the world's largest-known little family, relationship statuses have changed, a pandemic has hit, and all the kids are back under one roof. Jonah has a new long-distance girlfriend, and he's considering moving to a different state to be closer to her. Anna is loving college, but the pandemic has forced her to move home for the time being. Meanwhile, Elizabeth is balancing her relationship with boyfriend Brice, as college courses coupled with a heavy nursing rotation are putting her at risk for burnout. Alex and Emma are still the youngest Johnstons, but they're starting a whole new era as they enter high school.

Meanwhile, after over 20 years of marriage, Trent and Amber are looking for ways to spice things up, and nothing is off limits: pole dancing, an intimacy coach and even building a "love shack" on their lawn!

This spring's run of 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS earned the series its highest ratings in three years among P/W25-54 and helped drive TLC to its highest rated quarterly performance ever among W25-54. To date, TLC ranks as the #1 Primetime Ad-Supported Cable Network with W25-54/18-49/18-34 in 2020.

7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC.

