Raye Reveals She's 'On Strike' From Making a New Album Until She Falls In Love

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Raye sat down live on TODAY to discuss her sophomore album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE and reflect on her recent world tour. The four-time Grammy-nominated artist used the appearance to talk about her creative process and the personal relationships that have shaped her recent work.

During the conversation, Raye spoke about her close bond with her sisters and grandmother, noting how meaningful it has been to share her touring experience with her family. The appearance offered a glimpse into the personal side of an artist who has built a career around candid, emotionally driven songwriting.

Looking ahead, Raye made clear that new music is not on the horizon anytime soon. "I'm on strike from making an album until I fall in love," she said, adding, "I'm hard set, it could be ten years." The declaration came across as both a joke and a genuine statement about her priorities following the release and touring cycle for THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

The TODAY appearance capped off a period of high visibility for Raye, who has been touring extensively behind her sophomore record. Her comments suggest that, for now, her focus remains on the personal experiences and relationships that have fueled her music rather than rushing into another project.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...