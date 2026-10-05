Victoria Monét Says Nas Gave Her the Confidence to Become an Artist

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Victoria Monét opened up about the moment she decided to become a performing artist in her own right during a visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, crediting rapper Nas with giving her the push she needed. The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson centered on that pivotal encouragement and what it meant for Monét's path forward.

Monét used the segment to walk through the specifics of the exchange with Nas, describing how his words shifted her mindset about pursuing a career as a recording artist rather than staying solely behind the scenes. The sit-down gave Hudson's audience insight into a formative moment in Monét's career trajectory.

The appearance focused squarely on that single story, with Monét detailing how the confidence Nas instilled in her translated into her decision to pursue performing. She framed the moment as a turning point that shaped the direction her career ultimately took.

Hudson's conversation with Monét kept its focus on that personal account, giving viewers a glimpse into the encouragement that helped set her on course as an artist.

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