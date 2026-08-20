Sean McNamara to Write and Direct BLANK CANVAS Feature Film

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Award-winning filmmaker Sean McNamara (Bau, Artist at War; Reagan; Soul Surfer) is set to write and direct 'Blank Canvas,' a new feature film based on the 2022 memoir of the same name by author, speaker, and artist Marcy Gregg. The project is currently in development under Brookwell McNamara Entertainment.

The film will be produced by David Brookwell and Sean McNamara, the longtime producing team behind Brookwell McNamara Entertainment, with Will Crenshaw of Beaumont, Texas, serving as executive producer.

At the heart of 'Blank Canvas' is Gregg's extraordinary true story of faith, perseverance, redemption, and the difficult journey of rebuilding a life and identity after an unexpected medical crisis changed the course of her life.

At the age of 30, Gregg experienced a serious medical complication during childbirth that resulted in the loss of 13 years of her memory. Faced with the challenge of rebuilding her identity, relationships, and faith, Gregg embarked on a deeply personal journey of healing and transformation that would ultimately shape her life's work and the message she shares with audiences today.

McNamara will adapt Gregg's memoir for the screen and direct the upcoming feature, bringing her story of resilience, faith, and the strength of the human spirit to audiences through film.

'Blank Canvas' marks the latest project in development from Brookwell McNamara Entertainment, with additional details regarding casting, production, and release plans to be announced as the project moves forward.

Executive producer Will Crenshaw joins the project from Beaumont, Texas, supporting the development of the feature alongside McNamara, Brookwell, and the Brookwell McNamara Entertainment team.

About Marcy Gregg

Marcy Gregg is a speaker, author, and professional artist whose extraordinary life story of faith, perseverance, and redemption serves as the inspiration behind the upcoming feature film adaptation of her 2022 memoir, 'Blank Canvas.'

A woman of deep faith and compassion, Gregg's life has been marked by service, creativity, and an enduring sense of purpose. From raising a family and teaching Bible studies to building a career in corporate consulting and entrepreneurship, her aspirations ultimately led her to become a professional artist.

Known for her expressive oil paintings and vibrant use of color, Gregg's work has been showcased in solo exhibitions and collected by private and corporate collections across the United States and abroad.

Today, Gregg shares her powerful testimony with audiences nationwide, speaking at conferences, retreats, churches, and community events. Through her story, she offers a message of hope, resilience, and transformation, encouraging others to find purpose in adversity and discover the restorative power of faith. Her inspiring journey stands as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and God's everlasting faithfulness.

About Blank Canvas

'Blank Canvas' is an upcoming feature film currently in development and based on Marcy Gregg's 2022 memoir of the same name. The film is written and directed by Sean McNamara and produced by Brookwell McNamara Entertainment.

Film Credits

Written and Directed by: Sean McNamara

Based on the Book 'Blank Canvas' by Marcy Gregg

Produced by: Brookwell McNamara Entertainment

Producers: David Brookwell and Sean McNamara

Executive Producer: Will Crenshaw

Status: Currently in Development

Photo Credit: Brookwell McNamara Entertainment



Photo Credit: Brookwell McNamara Entertainment

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