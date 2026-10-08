5 CENTIMETERS PER SECOND Comes to North American Theatres

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GKIDS, the Academy Award-winning producer and distributor of acclaimed and artist-driven globally inspired cinema, announced the coming-of-age romance 5 Centimeters Per Second is coming to theatres in North America beginning October 23. GKIDS also debuted new key art and trailer ahead of the theatrical event. The sentimental drama is directed by filmmaker and photographer Yoshiyuki Okuyama (At the Bench) and is based on the animated film by acclaimed director Makoto Shinkai (Suzume, Your Name.) of the same name, becoming the first live-action adaptation of one of his titles. GKIDS plans to announce additional details on home entertainment plans later this year.

GKIDS first announced its acquisition of the live action adaptation of 5 Centimeters Per Second during its Anime NYC industry panel in August. The feature was released domestically in Japan on October 10, 2025 and received four nominations for the 2026 'Awards of the Japanese Academy', including Hokuto Matsumura for 'Best Actor', Keisuke Imamura for 'Best Cinematography', Koshiro Ueno for 'Best Lighting', and Noa Shiroyama for 'Newcomer of the Year', who performed as 'Young Akari Shinohara'.

This theatrical release continues to build upon GKIDS' growing catalog of contemporary live-action cinema, following Look Back, the critically acclaimed feature directed, edited and adapted for screen by Palme d'Or winner and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hirokazu Kore'eda (Shoplifters) that recently made its world and North American premieres at Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals. Last year, GKIDS entered this historic new phase with its theatrical release of the Oscar-nominated and record-breaking Japanese box office phenomenon KOKUHO alongside theatrical re-releases of the comedy-drama cult classic Linda Linda Linda directed by Nobuhiro Yamasa, and the acclaimed 2016 global hit Shin Godzilla from director Hideaki Anno and co-director Shinji Higuchi. GKIDS also handles distribution for a number of Makoto Shinkai's seminal films, including the original 5 Centimeters Per Second, Your Name., Weathering With You, and more.

Synopsis

After transferring to the same elementary school, Takaki and Akari become fast friends, bonding over the constant upheaval of moving from town to town. Just as their feelings for each other start to blossom, their shared happiness comes to an end when both of their families are forced to relocate. As the seasons change, Takaki and Akari begin to wonder if they will ever be able to see each other again, and share their secret feelings.

The poignant exploration of growing up and past connections is brought to life by director Yoshiyuki Okuyama. Based on the animated film by Makoto Shinkai, who changed the world of Japanese animation with hits such as Your Name. and Suzume, 5 Centimeters Per Second is a remarkably beautiful tribute to the way mere moments can come to define our lives.

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