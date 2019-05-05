48 LAWS OF POWER's Robert Greene and Composer Ilan Eshkeri To Be Guests On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

THE LAWS OF HUMAN NATURE Author, Robert Greene, and UK-based composer Ilan Eshkeri are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

Robert Greene is the NEW YORK TIMES bestselling author of THE 48 LAWS OF POWER, THE ART OF SEDUCTION, THE 33 STRATEGIES OF WAR, THE 50th LAW, and MASTERY. His latest book is THE LAWS OF HUMAN NATURE. This book helps readers understand people's motivations and drives. Greene draws inspiration from the ideas of Martin Luther King Jr., Pericles and Queen Elizabeth I. He teaches readers to be empathetic, to resist conformity, and to develop one's sense of purpose.

Robert Greene has a major following in both the business and political world. In addition, many hip hop artists including Jay-Z, Drake and 50 Cent have been influenced by his books. Greene has also been involved in various TV projects and documentaries including 50 CENT: THE MONEY AND THE POWER, GOOD LUCK, and LEADERSHIP.

Neo-classical UK-based composer Ilan Eshkeri is known for his acclaimed film scores, concert music and artist collaborations. His latest film score is for Sony Pictures Classics' THE WHITE CROW, a biopic on world-renowned Russian ballet dancer Rudolph Nureyev. The film is directed by Ralph Fiennes, who also stars in the movie. This is the third collaboration between Ilan Eshkeri and Ralph Fiennes.

Through the years, Eshkeri has written a wide variety of film and television scores including STILL ALICE, STARDUST, SHAUN THE SHEEP, THE YOUNG VICTORIA, 47 RONIN, and THE INVISIBLE WOMAN. In addition, he has also collaborated with a number of popular musical artists including Annie Lennox, David Gilmore and KT Tunstall.

The Sounds of Film is the nation's longest running film, music and ideas themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Darryl DMC McDaniels, Jordan Peterson, Carter Burwell, Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Governor Jesse Ventura, Big Daddy Kane, Mayor David Dinkins, Lalo Schifrin, Rory Kennedy, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Billy Joel, Alec Baldwin, and Kurtis Blow.





