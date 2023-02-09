48 HOURS Investigates the Kidnapping of Michelle and Breea Renee

Michelle Renee's daughter Breea was 7 years old when three masked gunmen broke into the bank manager's Vista, Calif., home in November 2000 and held them hostage all night. They told her she would have to rob the bank where she worked, or they would die.

In the morning, the abductors told them they were strapping them with dynamite that they would detonate if Renee didn't follow their instructions. With her and her daughter's lives on the line, she walked into the bank and walked out with $360,000. Once the gunmen had the money, Renee raced home to find her daughter still alive and called for help.

Responding law enforcement officers discovered the dynamite was fake. Renee would provide a key lead that would help investigators crack the case. But when the suspects went on trial, the ringleader falsely claimed Renee masterminded the bank robbery and that they'd had an affair.

48 HOURS contributor Tracy Smith reports on Renee's story of what happened and the trauma that she and her daughter have had to live with in "The Kidnapping of Michelle and Breea Renee," to be broadcast Saturday, Feb. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

48 HOURS: "The Kidnapping of Michelle and Breea Renee" is produced by Gayane Keshishyan Mendez. Michael McHugh is the producer/editor. Emma Steele, Lauren Turner Dunn and Danielle Arman are the associate producers. Greg McLaughlin and Diana Modica are the editors. Peter Schweitzer is the senior producer. Nancy Kramer is the executive story editor. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.

At 9:00 PM, 48 HOURS and contributor Jim Axelrod report on the fire in 2003 that tore through The Station, a nightclub in West Warwick, R.I., leaving 100 dead and more than 200 injured. Axelrod explores what led up to the fire and the aftermath in an encore of "The Station Nightclub Fire: Who's Responsible?"

48 HOURS, now in its 35th year, is one of the most successful true-crime docuseries in television history and has been the #1 non-sports broadcast on Saturday nights for 16 consecutive years. 48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+.

You can also watch 48 HOURS on the CBS News Streaming Network Wednesdays at 8:00 PM, ET. Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV. Follow 48 HOURS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Listen to podcasts at CBS Audio.

Watch a preview here: