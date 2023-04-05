Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

42nd College Television Awards Winners Revealed By Television Academy Foundation

Top honors and a $3,000 cash prize went to winning teams in seven categories.

Apr. 05, 2023  

42nd College Television Awards Winners Revealed By Television Academy Foundation

The Television Academy Foundation announced the winners of the 42nd College Television Awards, which recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide, at a star-studded awards gala that was livestreamed globally from the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, on April 1.

"Congratulations to all the winners of this year's competition," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "The Foundation is proud to showcase their exceptional work and to help jumpstart their careers as the future leaders of the industry. Our sincerest gratitude to all the presenters and partners who made this experience so memorable for our nominees and winners."

Emulating THE EMMY AWARDS selection process, entries for the College Television Awards were judged by Television Academy members. Top honors and a $3,000 cash prize went to winning teams in seven categories:

Animation Series:

Cenote - Brigham Young University

Andrew Pettit, Producer

Daniel Villanueva Avalos, Director/Writer

Samantha Barroso, Director

Comedy Series:

Wei-Lai - University of Southern California

Zhongyu Wang, Director

Naomi Shroff-Mehta, Producer

Guang Xi Shi, Writer

Andy Li, Producer

Commercial, PSA or Promo:

eBay - Dear Vanessa - Brigham Young University

Andrew Rhee, Director/Writer

Madi Hill, Producer

Drama Series:

Provenance - University of Southern California

Bijan Kazerooni, Producer

Julia Elizabeth Evans, Producer

Lucinda Hirschfeld, Producer

Ugonna Nwabueze, Producer

Caleb Townsend, Producer/Writer

Sayali Upadhye, Producer/Writer

Vivian Gray, Director

News:

New Orleans | Raging Storms - Montclair State University

Solana Brol, Director/Producer/Writer

Emily Dolan, Director/Producer/Writer

Louis Biondolillo, Producer/Writer

Givonna Boggans, Producer/Writer

Michelle Coneo Fernandez, Producer/Writer

Ryan Breyta, Producer/Writer

Khan Hussain, Producer/Writer

Talon Lauriello, Producer/Writer

Drew Mumich, Producer/Writer

Bernice Ndegwa, Producer/Writer

Keyshawn Reese Producer/Writer

Gabby Taylor, Producer/Writer

Carter Winner, Producer/Writer

Kaya Maciak, Producer/Writer

Nonfiction Series:

Lizzi: Deeper Than Water - Taylor University

Anna Rodman, Producer/Writer

Gabriel Burch, Director/Writer

Sports:

SportsDesk - University of Miami

Danyel DeVilliers, Director/Producer

Gianna Sanchez, Producer

Derryl Barnes, Writer

Maxwell Trink, Writer

Josh White, Writer

Thomas Sullivan, Writer

Cassandra Garcia, Writer

Michelle Ng-Reyes, Writer

Two special awards were also announced during the program: The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship was presented to Taylor University students Anna Rodman (producer/writer) and Gabriel Burch (director/writer) for their production Lizzi: Deeper Than Water, featuring Paralympic swimmer Lizzi Smith. The $10,000 scholarship celebrates student storytellers whose work sheds light on people with disabilities and is underwritten by the Loreen Arbus Foundation. Arbus is a two-time Emmy nominee who holds the trailblazing distinction of being the first woman to head programming for a U.S. network, both at Showtime and Cable Health Network/Lifetime, and is a leading advocate for people with disabilities.

The Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize given to a College Television Award-winning project that best highlights a humanitarian concern, was awarded to Montclair State University students for their News Lab Special Edition titled, New Orleans | Raging Storms, which reported on climate change and racial injustice in New Orleans, Louisiana. This award was created over 20 years ago by the late entertainment attorney Seymour Bricker.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Continuum: Jason Moran & Christian McBride is NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER Photo
'Continuum: Jason Moran & Christian McBride' is NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER
With six Grammys and a MacArthur Genius Award between them, pianist Jason Moran and bassist Christian McBride are two of the most sought-after artists alive. In a new PBS installment of NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER, a series from PBS’s multi-year collaboration with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Food Network Expands Seasonal Baking Franchise Photo
Food Network Expands Seasonal Baking Franchise
Host Jesse Palmer puts the bakers’ skills to the test to prove they can create the most delectable desserts to impress judges Duff Goldman, Carla Hall, and Damaris Phillips. The one baker with the best summertime creations will rise to the top, earning the grand prize and the title of Summer Baking Champion.
Apple TV+ Renews THE BIG DOOR For a Second Season Photo
Apple TV+ Renews THE BIG DOOR For a Second Season
Starring an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd, the 10-episode half-hour comedy is now streaming on Apple TV+, and new episodes of “The Big Door Prize” premiere weekly, every Wednesday. Produced by Skydance Television, the second season of “The Big Door Prize” is now in production.

More Hot Stories For You


Randy Edelman To Score Josh Webber & Tony Mercedes Film ATHENA SAVES CHRISTMAS Ft. Cuba Gooding Jr.Randy Edelman To Score Josh Webber & Tony Mercedes Film ATHENA SAVES CHRISTMAS Ft. Cuba Gooding Jr.
April 3, 2023

Iconic, multi-award winning Composer Randy Edelman will be creating the soundtrack for Director Josh Webber's and 2 time Grammy winning publisher, now movie producer Tony Mercedes' new Holiday film, 'Athena Saves Christmas'.
Niki J. Borger Cast In The Upcoming Legacy Inspired Films Streaming Series NFTEASENiki J. Borger Cast In The Upcoming Legacy Inspired Films Streaming Series NFTEASE
April 2, 2023

Niki J. Borger has just been cast in the new streaming series 'NFTease.' She will be playing nerdy college graduate Kelly Schwartz in the show.
Annette Bening, Laura Dern, Michael C. Hall, and More Join WAR UNFOLDING DocumentaryAnnette Bening, Laura Dern, Michael C. Hall, and More Join WAR UNFOLDING Documentary
April 1, 2023

Sypher Studios have announced its upcoming documentary, War Unfolding, narrated by four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening and featuring an all-star cast including Eliza Bennett, Rachel Bloom, Gary Cole, Abigail Cowen, Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Monique Edwards, SAG Award winner Michael C. Hall, SAG Award winner Kelvin Harrison Jr., Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser, Thurn Hoffman, Richard T. Jones, Jay Lee, Erick Lopez, Sandra Seacat, Oscar-winner Wes Studi, DeWanda Wise, and others.
Photos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDEPhotos: First Look At Amazon Freevee's CASA GRANDE
March 31, 2023

“Casa Grande” the new, bilingual dramatic series set to stream exclusively on Amazon Freevee May 1st has just released a first look at what’s to come.
Academy Award Winner Bobby Moresco To Direct Maserati Biopic For Iervolino & Lady Bacardi EntertainmentAcademy Award Winner Bobby Moresco To Direct Maserati Biopic For Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment
March 31, 2023

Academy Award winning writer/director/producer Bobby Moresco ('Crash,' 'Million Dollar Baby,' 'The Black Donnellys') will direct Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment's 'Maserati: A Racing Life' - the feature biopic centered on Maserati brothers Ettore and Ernesto Maserati.
share