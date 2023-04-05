42nd College Television Awards Winners Revealed By Television Academy Foundation

The Television Academy Foundation announced the winners of the 42nd College Television Awards, which recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges nationwide, at a star-studded awards gala that was livestreamed globally from the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, on April 1.

"Congratulations to all the winners of this year's competition," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "The Foundation is proud to showcase their exceptional work and to help jumpstart their careers as the future leaders of the industry. Our sincerest gratitude to all the presenters and partners who made this experience so memorable for our nominees and winners."

Emulating THE EMMY AWARDS selection process, entries for the College Television Awards were judged by Television Academy members. Top honors and a $3,000 cash prize went to winning teams in seven categories:

Animation Series:

Cenote - Brigham Young University

Andrew Pettit, Producer

Daniel Villanueva Avalos, Director/Writer

Samantha Barroso, Director

Comedy Series:

Wei-Lai - University of Southern California

Zhongyu Wang, Director

Naomi Shroff-Mehta, Producer

Guang Xi Shi, Writer

Andy Li, Producer

Commercial, PSA or Promo:

eBay - Dear Vanessa - Brigham Young University

Andrew Rhee, Director/Writer

Madi Hill, Producer

Drama Series:

Provenance - University of Southern California

Bijan Kazerooni, Producer

Julia Elizabeth Evans, Producer

Lucinda Hirschfeld, Producer

Ugonna Nwabueze, Producer

Caleb Townsend, Producer/Writer

Sayali Upadhye, Producer/Writer

Vivian Gray, Director

News:

New Orleans | Raging Storms - Montclair State University

Solana Brol, Director/Producer/Writer

Emily Dolan, Director/Producer/Writer

Louis Biondolillo, Producer/Writer

Givonna Boggans, Producer/Writer

Michelle Coneo Fernandez, Producer/Writer

Ryan Breyta, Producer/Writer

Khan Hussain, Producer/Writer

Talon Lauriello, Producer/Writer

Drew Mumich, Producer/Writer

Bernice Ndegwa, Producer/Writer

Keyshawn Reese Producer/Writer

Gabby Taylor, Producer/Writer

Carter Winner, Producer/Writer

Kaya Maciak, Producer/Writer

Nonfiction Series:

Lizzi: Deeper Than Water - Taylor University

Anna Rodman, Producer/Writer

Gabriel Burch, Director/Writer

Sports:

SportsDesk - University of Miami

Danyel DeVilliers, Director/Producer

Gianna Sanchez, Producer

Derryl Barnes, Writer

Maxwell Trink, Writer

Josh White, Writer

Thomas Sullivan, Writer

Cassandra Garcia, Writer

Michelle Ng-Reyes, Writer

Two special awards were also announced during the program: The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Scholarship was presented to Taylor University students Anna Rodman (producer/writer) and Gabriel Burch (director/writer) for their production Lizzi: Deeper Than Water, featuring Paralympic swimmer Lizzi Smith. The $10,000 scholarship celebrates student storytellers whose work sheds light on people with disabilities and is underwritten by the Loreen Arbus Foundation. Arbus is a two-time Emmy nominee who holds the trailblazing distinction of being the first woman to head programming for a U.S. network, both at Showtime and Cable Health Network/Lifetime, and is a leading advocate for people with disabilities.

The Seymour Bricker Humanitarian Award, a $4,000 cash prize given to a College Television Award-winning project that best highlights a humanitarian concern, was awarded to Montclair State University students for their News Lab Special Edition titled, New Orleans | Raging Storms, which reported on climate change and racial injustice in New Orleans, Louisiana. This award was created over 20 years ago by the late entertainment attorney Seymour Bricker.