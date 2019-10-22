23rd Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards to Screen in New York on October 27

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) presents the 2019 Annual Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA) , spotlighting promising cinematographers and providing crucial exposure needed to succeed in the motion picture industry. The collection of 10 selected short films will screen at the SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St. in New York on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. A cocktail reception with the honorees will follow.

ICG National President Lewis Rothenberg said, "The quality of the work of these amazing young artists is incredible. It is exciting to see the great diversity of their films and we are honored to recognize their unique talents and support their future careers."

As part of its national tour, the ECA debuted in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2019, at the Saban Media Center's Wolf Theatre and honored writer/director Patty Jenkins, best known for Wonder Woman, Monster and The Killing, with the inaugural Distinguished Filmmaker Award presented by Panavision. The ECA also honored cinematographer John Simmons, ASC, with the ASC Cinematography Mentor Award and journalist Debra Kaufman with the Technicolor William A. Fraker Award during a kickoff luncheon on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Following the New York City ECA event, additional ECA screenings include Atlanta at SCADshow on November 3, 2019, Chicago at The Logan Theatre on November 3, 2019 and at the EnergaCAMERIMAGE in Toruń, Poland, November 9-16, 2019. The honorees, who have been selected from 108 submissions, are:

Daniel Bombell, Present Day, Athens *

Tinx Chan, Empty Skies *

Marcos Durian, Fish Head *

Chad Erickson, Eddy

Geoff George, My Blood

Shannon Madden, Scratch *

Bongani Mlambo, The Coin

Jared Moossy, A Lucky Man

Claudio Rietti, Kid Boxer *

Alejandro Wilkins, El Gallo

*indicates NY residents or natives

The chairs of the Guild's ECA committee are cinematographers Jimmy Matlosz and Steven Poster, ASC, past ICG National President. Now in its 23rd year, the Emerging Cinematographers Awards are the only awards in the industry that specifically celebrates the work of up-and-coming cinematographers, helping to nurture their talent and showcase their work. The ECA give Local 600 members an opportunity to present themselves as directors of photography by submitting a short film with a running time of 30 minutes or less for consideration. The awards are open to any member of the Guild who is not already classified as a director of photography. The films are selected by a panel of ICG members from across the country and can also be seen by a wider audience at selected film festivals throughout the year. Past honorees have since worked on shows including: Game of Thrones, Mr. Robot, Vampire Dairies, Queen of the South, CSI, X-Men, The Hunger Games and Star Wars.

The ICG Emerging Cinematographers Awards are proud to be sponsored by Premier: Panavision Family of Companies; Platinum: Canon USA Inc., Technicolor; Gold: BLT Studios Hollywood, Sony Electronics, Studio B&H, Zeiss Cine Lenses; Silver: Adorama Rental Company, Chapman/Leonard Studio Equipment Inc., ARRI, Rotolight, SIGMA, SIM International; Bronze: AbelCine, ARRI Rental, ASC, Band Pro, Continental Color Craft, Dana Dolly, Daufenbach Camera, Deluxe-Technicolor, Continental Color Craft, Deluxe-Technicolor, First Entertainment Credit Union, Fujifilm/Fujinon, Illumination Dynamics an ARRI Rental Company, JL Fisher, K5600, Kino Flo Lighting Systems, Panasonic Lumix, Rosco, TRP Worldwide, TV Logic; Media Partners: Cinegear Expo, Creative Handbook, EnergaCamerimage, Fourth Dimension Events, The Hollywood Reporter, IndieWire, ICG Magazine, ISA, NAB NY, Production Hub, SHOOT Magazine / SHOOTonline and Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories