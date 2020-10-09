20th Anniversary Edition of BALLER BLOCKIN' Soundtrack Out Nov. 20

Introducing a cult classic to a new generation.

Introducing a cult classic to a new generation, Cash Money Records and UMe unveil the Baller Blockin' 20th Anniversary Edition Soundtrack on November 20, 2020. This Special Edition Box Set includes 1CD of the original album, 1DVD with the original Baller Blockin' film, and 2LPs, marking the first time the soundtrack is available on vinyl and the first time the film will be available for download and streaming.

Pre-order the soundtrack, HERE.

Commemorating a treasured moment of Cash Money Records lore, the label released Baller Blockin' as its inaugural big screen foray. The action comedy/drama stars flagship artists The Hot Boys-Juvenile, Lil Wayne, B.G., and Turk-as well as label Co-Founder, Co-C.E.O., and GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar Bryan "Baby a.k.a. Birdman" Williams. It vividly depicted the daily trials, tribulations, and triumphs of the Magnolia Projects, 3rd Ward, New Orleans so often referenced on the artists' breakout records. A rare feat in Hollywood, it was notably co-written, co-directed and co-produced by Birdman and Cash Money Records Co-Founder and Co-C.E.O. Ronald "Slim" Williams.

Birdman commented, "This one has been a long time coming. For years, everybody's asked me, 'When are you going to put out Baller Blockin' again?' We wanted to meet that audience demand at the highest level possible. This is really the definitive version of one of our most unforgettable projects. I'm excited for fans to experience it like it was always meant to be experienced."

"Slim" added, "Baller Blockin' showed us this movement was bigger than music. At the time, the South wasn't what it is now in hip-hop. We wanted to go as big as possible, and it's really the first time of many that we did just that. It was a precursor of everything to follow, and it's very special to all of us."

The Original Baller Blockin' Soundtrack quickly went gold upon release in 2000. Now, many of its tracks shine as standouts from the Cash Money Records back catalog. It boasts timeless Southern hip-hop anthems such as the Turk, Baby, and Juvenile collaboration "Baller Blockin'" [feat. E-40], Juvenile's "Rover Truck," UGK's "Family Affair," Nas & Bravehearts' "What You Gonna Do," and the banger "Project B!#$H" by Big Tymers, Lil Wayne, and Juvenile.

As a sign of things to come, the album showcases Cash Money superstars Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Birdman in the midst of the first Cash Money Records renaissance and hints at the vast potential of their lyrical prowess, towering personalities, and inimitable cultural impact fulfilled over the next two decades.

