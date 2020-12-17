2021's TCM Big Screen Classics Series Brings 12 Cinematic Masterworks to Cinemas Nationwide

Next year, film aficionados can enjoy a yearlong journey spanning nine decades of cinema history, through a dozen of some of the movie industry's greatest titles, as Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies present the seventh annual TCM Big Screen Classics series. Featuring acclaimed films released from 1941 to 1996, and encompassing legendary dramas, iconic musicals, beloved comedies, a thrilling adventure, a stylish film noir, a stirring epic, a crackling mystery, and a suspenseful horror, the TCM Big Screen Classics series has something for everyone in 2021.

Each film is presented with pristine digital projection, movie-theater-quality sound, and in its original aspect ratio, as they were intended by the filmmakers. The TCM Big Screen Classics series is further enhanced with fascinating pre- and post-feature insights presented by popular TCM hosts, including TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz.

The lineup for the 2021 TCM Big Screen Classics series is:

The Maltese Falcon 80th Anniversary

Boyz n the Hood 30th Anniversary

The Ten Commandments 65th Anniversary

La Bamba

Fried Green Tomatoes 30th Anniversary

The Birdcage 25th Anniversary

The African Queen 70th Anniversary

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 50th Anniversary

Citizen Kane 80th Anniversary

The Silence of the Lambs 30th Anniversary

West Side Story 60th Anniversary

On Golden Pond 40th Anniversary

Since its start in 2015, the TCM Big Screen Classics series has proved to be an annual fan favorite. Many events in the series achieved rave reviews and were top performers at the box office.

"Year after year, the TCM Big Screen Classics series proves to be among our most requested programming," said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations, Tom Lucas. "We are excited to bring another exciting line-up of films across a variety of genres - from comedies to musicals to award-winning dramas, there is something for everyone."

"This year has shown us that watching movies on the big screen is not an experience to take for granted, and 2021's lineup of films has something for every movie lover," said Genevieve McGillicuddy, vice president of enterprises and strategic partnerships, TCM. "We are prouder than ever to continue this partnership with Fathom Events to bring the TCM Big Screen Classics series to audiences around the country."

Tickets for The Maltese Falcon 80th Anniversary will be available beginning on Fri., Dec. 18 at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of events in the series, visit the Fathom Events website. Tickets for remaining titles will be available closer to the event dates. Please continue to check the Fathom Events website and sign up for alerts.