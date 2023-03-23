Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
20/20 to Feature Interview With Woman at the Center of a Deadly Love Triangle

20/20 to Feature Interview With Woman at the Center of a Deadly Love Triangle

“20/20” airs Friday, March 24 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu. 

Mar. 23, 2023  

Michigan mother of three Sharee Miller sat in the center of a complicated love triangle. She used sex, deception and the internet to pit her lover, Jerry Cassaday, a former police officer and casino worker she met in an online chatroom, against Bruce Miller, her unwitting husband.

In online conversations with Cassaday, Miller faked losing multiple pregnancies at the hands of Bruce, who she falsely claimed physically abused her and had ties to the mafia. Soon after she told these lies, both men wound up dead.

More than 20 years after her sentencing to life in prison, Miller sat down for an interview with "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang. Miller confesses to her crimes, explains her shocking motive, and reads an apology letter she wrote to the families of both men and others affected by her actions.

The program includes a recording of the police interrogation of Miller and risqué videos that Miller sent to Cassaday online to exert her control and further pull him into her scheme.

The episode also contains interviews with Chuck and Judy Miller, Bruce's brother and sister-in-law; Mike Cassaday, Cassaday's brother; Charlene Cassaday, Cassaday's mother; James Cassaday, Cassaday's son; Kevin Shanlian, the lead detective in the case; Marcie Mabry, Genesee County assistant prosecutor; John Hutchinson, once falsely considered the prime suspect in Bruce's murder that Miller tried to steer investigators towards; and other family and friends.

"20/20" airs Friday, March 24 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

ABC News' "20/20" is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 40 years, "20/20" features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories.

Janice Johnston is the executive producer. The two-hour "20/20" events air Fridays from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Stephanie Sperber Named President And Chief Content Officer Of Lion Forge Entertainment Photo
Stephanie Sperber Named President And Chief Content Officer Of Lion Forge Entertainment
Lion Forge Animation, lauded for championing diversity, authenticity, and under-represented communities in its storytelling, is now Lion Forge Entertainment.
Video: Nicolas Cage is Dracula in RENFIELD Trailer Photo
Video: Nicolas Cage is Dracula in RENFIELD Trailer
The film co-stars Awkwafina (The Farewell, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings), Ben Schwartz (Sonic, The Afterparty) and Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus) and Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo (House of Saddam, House of Sand and Fog). Watch the video trailer now!
Cheech & Chong Origin Film in the Works Photo
Cheech & Chong Origin Film in the Works
Todd Lieberman’s Hidden Pictures has acquired the highly anticipated Untitled Cheech & Chong Project. Written by Danya Jiminez (“Ren & Stimpy”) and Hannah McMechan (“Ren & Stimpy”), the project is a never-before-seen look into the origin of the iconic comedy duo. Kristian Mercado (If You Were the Last, Michael Che: Shame the Devil) to direct.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Chiiild Performs 'Bon Voyage' From New Album 'Better Luck In The Next Life'Video: Chiiild Performs 'Bon Voyage' From New Album 'Better Luck In The Next Life'
March 22, 2023

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Chiiild's live performance of 'Bon Voyage' off his latest album, Better Luck In The Next Life. 'Bon Voyage' follows Chiiild's previous live performance of 'Antidote.' Previously, Chiiild was named a Vevo DSCVR Artist to Watch 2022 with performances. Watch the video now!
Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2023 LineupNewport Jazz Festival Announces 2023 Lineup
March 22, 2023

The lineup also includes bounce legend Big Freedia, musical polyglots Thundercat, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Big Gigantic and Alfa Mist, as well as songwriters Cautious Clay, Durand Jones and The War & Treaty. Special ensembles include Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride’s annual Jam Jawn, MoodSwing, Scary Goldings, and more.
Ayleen Valentine Shares 'epitaph' & 'i can't stop dreaming of you' Double SinglesAyleen Valentine Shares 'epitaph' & 'i can't stop dreaming of you' Double Singles
March 22, 2023

Ayleen Valentine shares her second “a/b” single package “a/b__2.” The second of four package releases, Valentine explores the fragility and depth of solitude and loss on the new tracks. Along with the release Ayleen's announced tour dates with Ethan Bortnick after wrapping up dates supporting Riz La Vie.
Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor & More Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season ThreeLinda Emond, Wesley Taylor & More Join ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three
March 22, 2023

Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, and Jeremy Shamos have joined the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building in recurring roles. Season three of the hit comedy will also feature Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin. It is set to follow the making of a Broadway show.
Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell Talks RAGTIME Reunion Concert Decades In the MakingVideo: Brian Stokes Mitchell Talks RAGTIME Reunion Concert Decades In the Making
March 22, 2023

Following his performance with Audra McDonald on the TODAY Show this morning, Brian Stokes Mitchell revealed what part of the upcoming Ragtime reunion concert he is most looking forward to. Watch the complete video, in which Mitchell speaks about the Ragtime reunion concert and how more people can help the Entertainment Community Fund, now!
share