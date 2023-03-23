20/20 to Feature Interview With Woman at the Center of a Deadly Love Triangle

Michigan mother of three Sharee Miller sat in the center of a complicated love triangle. She used sex, deception and the internet to pit her lover, Jerry Cassaday, a former police officer and casino worker she met in an online chatroom, against Bruce Miller, her unwitting husband.

In online conversations with Cassaday, Miller faked losing multiple pregnancies at the hands of Bruce, who she falsely claimed physically abused her and had ties to the mafia. Soon after she told these lies, both men wound up dead.

More than 20 years after her sentencing to life in prison, Miller sat down for an interview with "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang. Miller confesses to her crimes, explains her shocking motive, and reads an apology letter she wrote to the families of both men and others affected by her actions.

The program includes a recording of the police interrogation of Miller and risqué videos that Miller sent to Cassaday online to exert her control and further pull him into her scheme.

The episode also contains interviews with Chuck and Judy Miller, Bruce's brother and sister-in-law; Mike Cassaday, Cassaday's brother; Charlene Cassaday, Cassaday's mother; James Cassaday, Cassaday's son; Kevin Shanlian, the lead detective in the case; Marcie Mabry, Genesee County assistant prosecutor; John Hutchinson, once falsely considered the prime suspect in Bruce's murder that Miller tried to steer investigators towards; and other family and friends.

"20/20" airs Friday, March 24 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Janice Johnston is the executive producer.