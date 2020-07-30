2020 Toronto International Film Festival Announces Feature-Film Lineup

Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy to Close Festival on September 19

TIFF Co-Heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente today announced THE LINEUP of titles selected for the 45th Toronto International Film Festival. This year's features represent a diverse selection of the highest-quality films from around the globe. Films on offer will reflect first-rate international cinema, documentaries, and Canadian creativity. The strong representation of women, Black people, Indigenous people, and people of colour among TIFF's selection reflects the organization's continuing commitment to normalizing gender parity and racial equality for future generations.



"We began this year planning for a 45th Festival much like our previous editions," said Bailey, Artistic Director and Co-Head of TIFF, "but along the way we had to rethink just about everything. This year's lineup reflects that tumult. The names you already know are doing brand new things this year, and there's a whole crop of exciting new names to discover. We're thankful to every filmmaker and company that joined us on this adventure, and we can't wait to share these brilliant films with our audiences."



"TIFF 2020 is a special edition and symbolizes what is possible when collaboration, ingenuity, and passion take centre stage," said Vicente, Executive Director and Co-Head of TIFF. "It's also a time for us to celebrate and affirm some of the founding values of TIFF, including the power film has to propel us forward as a society and present a diversity of voices. I'm proud and excited to share these films with audiences."



The 45th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 10-19, 2020.



180 Degree Rule Farnoosh Samadi | Iran

76 Days Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen | USA

Ammonite Francis Lee | United Kingdom

Another Round (Druk) Thomas Vinterberg | Denmark

Bandar Band Manijeh Hekmat | Iran/Germany

Beans Tracey Deer | Canada

Beginning (Dasatskisi) Dea Kulumbegashvili | Georgia/France

The Best is Yet to Come (Bu Zhi Bu Xiu) Wang Jing | China

Bruised Halle Berry | USA

City Hall Frederick Wiseman | USA

Concrete Cowboy Ricky Staub | USA

David Byrne's American Utopia Spike Lee | USA (Opening Night Film)

The Disciple Chaitanya Tamhane | India

Enemies of the State Sonia Kennebeck | USA

Falling Viggo Mortensen | Canada/United Kingdom

The Father Florian Zeller | United Kingdom/France

Fauna Nicolás Pereda | Mexico/Canada

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer | United Kingdom/USA

Gaza mon amour Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser | Palestine/France/Germany/Portugal/Qatar

Get the Hell Out (Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan) I-Fan Wang | Taiwan

Good Joe Bell Reinaldo Marcus Green | USA

I Care A Lot J Blakeson | United Kingdom

Inconvenient Indian Michelle Latimer | Canada

The Inheritance Ephraim Asili | USA

Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain) Mayye Zayed | Egypt/Germany/Denmark

Limbo Ben Sharrock | United Kingdom

Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades) João Paulo Miranda Maria | Brazil/France

MLK/FBI Sam Pollard | USA

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott | Canada

New Order (Nuevo orden) Michel Franco | Mexico

Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois) Philippe Lacôte | Côte d'Ivoire/France/Canada/Senegal

Nomadland Chloé Zhao | USA

No Ordinary Man Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | Canada

Notturno Gianfranco Rosi | Italy/France/Germany

One Night in Miami Regina King | USA

Penguin Bloom Glendyn Ivin | Australia

Pieces of a Woman Kornél Mundruczó | USA/Canada/Hungary

Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre) Lili Horvát | Hungary

Quo Vadis, Aïda? Jasmila Žbanić | Bosnia and Herzegovina/Norway/The Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey

Shadow In The Cloud Roseanne Liang | USA/New Zealand

Shiva Baby Emma Seligman | USA/Canada

Spring Blossom Suzanne Lindon | France

A Suitable Boy Mira Nair | United Kingdom/India (Closing Night Presentation)

Summer of 85 (Été 85) François Ozon | France

The Third Day Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly | United Kingdom

Trickster Michelle Latimer | Canada

True Mothers (Asa Ga Kuru) Naomi Kawase | Japan

Under the Open Sky (Subarashiki Sekai) Miwa Nishikawa | Japan

Violation Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli | Canada

Wildfire Cathy Brady | United Kingdom/Ireland



For more information, please see tiff.net.



Information on TIFF's public screening venues and ticket on-sale dates will be announced in early August.



TIFF continues to work closely with the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto, and public health officials on the safe execution of the Festival, with its number-one priority being the health and well-being of both Festival filmgoers and the residents of the entire community. Additionally, TIFF has partnered with Medcan, a global health care leader providing medical expertise, consultation, and health inspiration to achieve its mission of helping people "Live Well for Life." Based on the pillars of evidence-based care, exceptional client service, and the latest in technology, Medcan's team of over 90 physicians and specialists support employee health care across the continuum of health, including its "Safe at Work System" helping organizations navigate the pandemic.



The worldwide health crisis has affected everyone working in the cultural industries, and TIFF has been severely impacted. Its role in the ecosystem of the film industry was the impetus to move forward, to deliver a film festival that inspires and engages audiences, and to serve as a beacon of hope for Toronto, for filmmakers, and for the international film industry. TIFF is the cornerstone of a $2-billion-a-year film industry in Toronto, generates more than $200 million in annual economic activity for the City of Toronto and the Province of Ontario, and is the chief market to launch Canadian film content into the global marketplace.

