1917, DELIVER US FROM EVIL, and More Top International Box Offices

New titles and re-releases are on the rise in international box offices including China, Korea, and France, Deadline reports.

Deliver Us From Evil has arrived in Korea, bringing in a $14.9M 5-day start. In addition, local titles Peninsula and Steel Rain 2: Summit have been released. The former has a $27M cumulative total after four frames, and the latter has brought in $83K, Friday-Saturday.

China's cinemas have brought in a total of $17.3M in its third full weekend reopened. The reissue of Interstellar help round out the numbers, but topping the box office was 1917, which made a three-day total of $5.27M. Sunday's total of RMB 45.3M ($6.5M) was up slightly over Saturday's final RMB 44.7 ($6.4M). Dolittle has become the highest grossing movie of the year in China, with its total reaching $16.2M (RMB 113.2M) as of Sunday.

Next weekend, China will re-release Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone, for the first time in 3D, as well as Bad Boys FOR LIFE and previews of The Eight Hundred which officially opens on August 21.

In France, Greenland topped the box office this weekend with a $1.09M debut at 485 locations. The international box office cume for the film is $1.25M, before it opens in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Switzerland Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam next weekend.

Spain's box office was topped by Padre No Hay Mas Que Uno 2, which brought in $1.2M, bringing its local total up to $5.5M.

