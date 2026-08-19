Chase Stokes Outs Tariq Trotter as an OUTER BANKS Fan on THE TONIGHT SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A conversation about Outer Banks took an unexpected turn on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon when Chase Stokes popped in unannounced while Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Trotter were chatting about the Netflix series. The surprise visit led to a lighthearted exchange in which Stokes revealed that Trotter is a fan of the show.

The segment centered on Stokes catching Trotter in the middle of discussing Outer Banks with Fallon, giving the actor an opening to needle Trotter about his enthusiasm for the series. The moment played out as an impromptu bit rather than a formal sit-down interview, with Stokes's arrival catching both Fallon and Trotter off guard on set.

Trotter, a member of The Roots, the show's house band, was on the receiving end of the joke as Stokes exposed his fandom in front of the studio audience.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...