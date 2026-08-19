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Chase Stokes Gets Emotional Discussing OUTER BANKS' Final Season, Reveals Dream Romantic Gesture

The actor also spoke about his friendship with co-star Drew Starkey and his love of romantic comedies.

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Chase Stokes discussed the final season of Outer Banks during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, describing an emotional experience while filming the show's last chapter. The conversation with Jimmy Fallon touched on the weight of wrapping the series that made Stokes a household name.

During the segment, Stokes also spoke about his friendship with Outer Banks co-star Drew Starkey, offering a glimpse into the relationships built over the course of the series. He additionally shared his affection for romantic comedies, giving the conversation a lighter turn away from the emotional beats of the final season.

Stokes used part of the appearance to reveal his dream romantic gesture, providing a personal detail that stood apart from the show talk. The mix of sentimental reflection on Outer Banks and playful discussion of romance gave the interview a range that moved between the show's ending and Stokes' own personality.

The appearance aired on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, which has recently hosted a range of guests discussing their current projects, from film to television to music.

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