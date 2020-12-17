150th Episode of LIFE BELOW ZERO Will Air on National Geographic

To ring in the New Year, the landmark 150th episode of National Geographic's Emmy award-winning series LIFE BELOW ZERO will air on New Year's Day at 9/8c. Since its debut, LIFE BELOW ZERO has filmed 150 episodes (and counting!) and has earned four Emmy awards for cinematography and one for picture editing.

150th Episode "Second Nature" - Under winter's shadow, the tough Alaskans toil to secure scarce food and opportunity during the fleeting warm days of summer. Sue Aikens changes her plans after encountering an unexpected bounty on the tundra, Andy Bassich reckons with the sudden loss of a vital resource, Jessie Holmes heads to unexplored country with his dogs and Ricko DeWilde teaches his children the value of hard work as they build a tree house together. The landmark 150th episode "Second Nature," will air on New Year's Day at 9/8c.

Life Below Zero gives viewers chills as it follows the extreme lifestyles of tough residents living off the grid in Alaska. With temperatures colder than minus 50 degrees, they also face whiteout snowstorms, unpredictable frozen terrain and MAN-EATING carnivores in one of the most isolated regions in the world. As Mother Nature becomes more erratic, survival in Alaska is increasingly uncertain as residents continue to fight to keep their traditions alive.

To continue the adventure of the fan-favorite series Life Below Zero, is the spin-off series, Life Below Zero: Next Generation, which premiered in the fall, and follows all-new Alaskans who tried contemporary life and rejected it in favor of freedom in the Alaskan wilderness. NEW episodes will air weekly starting on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 8/7c -- following the season finale of LIFE BELOW ZERO on Tuesday, Jan 12 at 8/7c.

The LIFE BELOW ZERO franchise is produced by the BBC Studios' Los Angeles production unit for National Geographic.