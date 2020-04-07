14 Movie Theaters Remained Open Last Weekend; Here Are the Box Office Numbers For THE INVISIBLE MAN, THE HUNT, and ONWARD

According to Deadline, 14 movie theaters remained open last weekend amidst the current health crisis, 13 of which were drive-ins.

The theaters are as follows: Van Buren Drive-in in Riverside, CA; the Mission Tiki in Monclair, CA; the Galaxy Drive-in in Ennis, TX; the Glendale 9 in Glendale, AZ; the Sacramento 6 Drive-In; the Starlite Drive-in in Cadet, MO; the South Bay Drive-In San Diego; the Auto Drive-in the Greenville, NC area; Hi-Way 21 in Beaufort, SC; the Jesup in Georgia; the Ocala in Florida; King Drive in Huntsville, AL; the Lake Worth in Palm Springs, FL and the Epic Theaters of West Volusia, Florida.

The three films being shown over the weekend included The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Onward.

Universal/Blumhouse's The Invisible Man was shown at seven drive-ins and the Epic and grossed $36.6K. Universal/Blumhouse's THE HUNT grossed $36K at eight drive-ins. Disney's Onward was shown at ten drive-ins, earning $22.7K.

Onward is available to Disney+ subscribers beginning Friday. The Invisible Man and THE HUNT are also available for on-demand rental.

Read more on Deadline.





