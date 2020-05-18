10th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus Extends Deadline of Applications

The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus (ISFFC), in response to the ongoing hardships as a result of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, announced the extension of applications for the National and International Competition Department of the Festival.

The new application deadline is the 15th of July. All Interested parties are invited to apply through the following platforms: shortfilmdepot.com and filmfreeway.com.

The Festival will take place at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol, from the 10th to the 16th of October 2020.

For any further information regarding the ISFFC rules and regulations, as well as to submit your film, you may visit www.moec.gov.cy and www.isffc.com.cy.





