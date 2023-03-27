Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
100 FOOT WAVE Returns For Its Second Season in April

The series returns on SUNDAY, APRIL 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT) with new episodes.

Mar. 27, 2023  

The second season of the Emmy-winning HBO Original six-part docuseries 100 FOOT WAVE, directed and executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith (HBO's "Branson") and executive produced by Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony winner Joe Lewis ("Fleabag"), debuts SUNDAY, APRIL 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT) with new episodes premiering subsequent Sundays at the same time on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max. Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom and Maria Zuckerman also serve as executive producers for Topic Studios.

100 FOOT WAVE returns to Nazaré, Portugal - with stops in Hawaii and California - for a heart-pounding and adrenaline-filled second season following big wave legend Garrett McNamara, his world-class surfing peers, and some surprising newcomers as they continue to push the boundaries of their sport and the limits of their minds and bodies.

As much a story of personal relationships, longing, fear, and love, the series spans the '20/'21 and '21/'22 big wave seasons which began with the uncertainties of life under COVID-19 and ended with some of the largest swells of the surfers' careers. THE ONE constant for these extreme athletes is contending with the highs and lows of their perilous and unpredictable lifestyle in which every big wave has the potential to write a dramatic new chapter in their personal stories.

With a mix of intimate interviews, verité scenes and personal archive, as well as stunning aerial, water-based and underwater footage from the Emmy-winning cinematography team, the series captures a world unlike any other.

A decade after McNamara conquered his first record-breaking wave in 2011, the small coastal town of Nazaré, with its dramatic cliffs and epic offshore breaks, continues to attract the best big wave surfers in the world, who rely on the powerful but indifferent ocean to help them realize their dreams while avoiding mortal injury.

McNamara, expecting the birth of his third child with wife Nicole - which proves to be its own unexpected challenge - embraces a new direction in his career while still heeding the pull of the ocean. The season reunites us with the charismatic surfers we've come to know from season one, including Andrew "Cotty" Cotton, Justine Dupont, and CJ Macias, and introduces us to dynamic new players, such as local teenager Tony Laureano who tries to break into the upper echelons of the sport.

United in their passion to push past near-death experiences and self-doubt in pursuit of the elusive transcendence, the surfers feel at the height of their achievement.

Subjects include surfers Garrett McNamara, his wife Nicole McNamara and their children; Andrew "Cotty" Cotton, Justine Dupont, Fred Davis, C.J. Macias. Antonio "Tony" Laureano, Kai Lenny, Lucas "Chumbo" Chianca, Ian Cosenza, Michelle Des Bouillons, Alemao De Maresias, Nic Van Rupp, Pedro "Scooby" Vianna.

Season two of 100 FOOT WAVE will also receive an official companion podcast hosted by Nicole McNamara, who will sit down with the cast and crew to discuss topics relevant to each episode, providing listeners with another look inside the world of big wave surfing. Premiering in tandem with the show on Sunday, April 16, the 100 FOOT WAVE Podcast is co-produced by HBO and Topic Studios and will release new episodes each Sunday.

HBO Documentary Films presents 100 FOOT WAVE, a production of Topic Studios, Library Films and Amplify Pictures. Directed by Chris Smith; executive producers, Chris Smith, Joe Lewis, Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom and Maria Zuckerman. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner.

Watch the new trailer here:



