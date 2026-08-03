10 KILOS to Open in Theaters Before Digital Release

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Breaking Glass Pictures is set to release 10 KILOS, a true-crime survival thriller based on the memoir by Sharon Yitzhaki, in select theaters, including New York's Village East Theatre and Los Angeles' Lumiere Music Hall, ahead of a digital release on major platforms. Directed by Doron Eran, the film stars Daniella Kertesz in a lead role depicting a young woman's imprisonment in Bolivia's Miraflores prison after being caught with ten kilos of cocaine.

The film will open in select theaters on August 21, 2026, including New York's Village East Theatre and Los Angeles' Lumiere Music Hall, before arriving on all major digital platforms September 29, 2026.

Based on a shocking true story, 10 Kilos follows Sharon, a young woman arrested in Bolivia after being caught with ten kilos of cocaine and sent into the infamous Miraflores prison — a brutal world where inmates rule and survival depends on instinct, alliances, and control. As Sharon navigates cartel politics, violence, and shifting loyalties, she must find the strength to survive a system designed to break her.

Directed by Doron Eran (Melting Away, Stay Forte), 10 Kilos stars Daniella Kertesz (World War Z, Shtisel) in a transformative lead performance, alongside Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Leeoz Levy (Her Dance), Luna Mansour (Fauda), Tom Graziani (Jeruzalem), Juan Pablo Olyslager (Tremors), Juan Diego Rodriguez (Escobar), Eyal Rozales (The Promise), and Paola Tirado.

'10 Kilos is not simply a crime film,' said director Doron Eran. 'At its core, this is a story about survival, manipulation, fear, and the emotional cost of being trapped inside a world that keeps pulling you deeper. We wanted audiences to experience every moment of Sharon's journey.'

Rich Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures, added, 'Doron Eran has crafted a gripping and emotionally charged thriller that feels authentic, cinematic, and deeply human. Daniella Kertesz delivers an unforgettable performance, and we're excited to bring 10 Kilos to audiences across North America.'

Presented at the Cannes Marché du Film and selected for festivals including the Sedona International Film Festival, Sofia International Film Festival, Bahamas International Film Festival, Boca Raton Film Festival, and Icaro International Film Festival, 10 Kilos combines the intensity of a crime thriller with the emotional depth of a powerful survival drama.

Positioned as a female-driven 'Narcos Queen' story, 10 Kilos delivers a tense and unforgettable journey into the world of international drug trafficking — exploring power, resilience, and the lengths one woman will go to reclaim her freedom.

10 KILOS also features Maya Eshet, Leeoz Levy, Luna Mansour, Tom Graziani, and Juan Pablo Olyslager, with the film tracing its central character's efforts to navigate cartel politics and violence within the prison system.

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