FAMILY SQUARES Now in Theaters and On Demand

Family Squares is a film is written and directed by Stephanie Laing ('Veep') as a love letter to her family, the South and to small town America. A film about a matriarch who wants to unite her family before she passes, it is a personal film to Laing based on the passing of her mother.

Family Squares stars Ann Dowd ('Hereditary'), Elsie Fisher ('Eighth Grade'), Judy Greer ('Archer'), Billy Magnussen ('No Time To Die'), Margo Martindale ('August: Osage County'), Sam Richardson ('Veep'), Timothy Simons ('Veep'), June Squibb ('Nebraska'), Casey Wilson ('Saturday Night Live'), Scott MacArthur ('Halloween Kills'), Zoe Chao ('Love Life'), Jessica Miesel ('The Resident'), Maclaren Laing ('Eastbound & Down'), and Henry Winkler ('Happy Days'). The film is produced by Alex Saks ('Red Rocket'), Stephanie Laing and Peter Odiorne ('The Middle of X') and executive produced by Patrick Somerville ('Station 11') and Jonathon Tropper ('Sea').

The Worth Family has been divided for years but when the matriarch, Grandma Mabel dies suddenly, THE FAMILY must come together. They soon discover that not only did she keep some secrets from the family, so did everyone else.

Stephanie Laing serves as director, co-writer (with Brad Morris of 'Seeking a Friend for the End of the World') and producer of 'Family Squares' producing through Cake or Death Pictures. Laing is hot off her success with the Apple+ Original series, 'Physical' and upcoming series 'Mammals'. The film was shot largely remotely during quarantine with each actor using a camera kit to record the shots. Stephanie even directed the majority of the movie via video conference. For more information about the movie, visit THE FAMILY Squares website here.

