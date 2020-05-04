Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Young Star of Opera Australia's Cancelled Production of THE SECRET GARDEN Optimistic About Returning to the Stage
Opera Australia was forced to cancel its upcoming production of "The Secret Garden", based on the classic children's book. One of the opera's youngest stars Ava McInnes shared her thoughts with ABC on returning to the stage and more.
Ava continues to sing while at home, looking forward to getting back on stage.
Listen to the interview HERE!