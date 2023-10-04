YOU DON'T KNOW THE LONELY ONE Returns To Ancram Opera House In October

"Acclaimed theater artists return to Ancram Opera House with a first look staged production of You Don't Know the Lonely One"

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Acclaimed theater artists David CaleDael OrlandersmithMatthew Dean Marsh, and director Robert Falls return in October to Ancram Opera House with a first look staged production of their new work, You Don't Know the Lonely One.

 

You Don't Know the Lonely One is a story and song cycle that draws influence from paintings and albums to create a collaborative portrait of aloneness in an ever-shifting world.  The piece is written by David Cale and Dael Orlandersmith, with music and lyrics by David Cale and Matthew Dean Marsh. Marsh also provided additional musical underscoring. Directed by Robert Falls, You Don't Know the Lonely One is performed by David Cale, Dael Orlandersmith, and Matthew Dean Marsh.

 

The artists first convened at Ancram Opera House in the spring to resume their development of the piece; their time together resulted in a reading seen in May. 


“You Don't Know the Lonely One evolved in response to the sense of isolation brought on by COVID, but its focus expanded to embrace stories of individuals living alone and attempting to navigate the vicissitudes of a changing world with bravery, humor, and compassion,” said Jeffrey Mousseau, Co-Director of Ancram Opera House. “We are so honored to support this all-star team of artists and their process to create this beautiful, redemptive new work that will surely find its way to theaters across the country."

 

David Cale (Harry Clarke, We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time, Sandra) is a playwright/actor and recipient of Obie, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Dael Orlandersmith (Beauty's Daughter, Yellowman, Until the Flood) is an Obie Award-winning playwright/actor and Pulitzer Prize finalist in Drama. Matthew Dean Marsh is an award-winning composer/performer/writer who has collaborated previously with David Cale to create music for, most recently, Sandra, and We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time. Robert Falls recently stepped down as Artistic Director of Chicago's Goodman Theatre after an acclaimed 20-year tenure and is a Tony, Obie, and Drama Desk Award winner.

 

Ancram Opera House is an award-winning theater located in New York's Hudson Valley. Housed in an historic Grange Hall, AOH has since 2016 presented groundbreaking theater and musical performances by nationally recognized theater artists. 

 

 

You Don't Know the Lonely One

 

October 20 - 22 & October 26 - 29 
Thu-Sat at 7pm; Sun at 2pm
(October 21st benefit performance & opening party begins at 5:30pm)


Ancram Opera House
1330 County Route 7, Ancram, 12502

Written by David Cale and Dael Orlandersmith
Lyrics by David Cale and Matthew Dean Marsh
Music by David Cale and Matthew Dean Marsh
Musical underscoring composed by Matthew Dean Marsh
Performed by David Cale, Matthew Dean Marsh and Dael Orlandersmith 
Directed by Robert Falls

Performances are Oct. 20, 22, 26, 27,28, 29, Thu-Sat at 7pm; Sun at 2pm, with a special benefit performance and party Saturday October 21. For tickets and details, visit Click Here.




