Works & Process to Present The Metropolitan Opera: DEAD MAN WALKING By Jake Heggie and Terrence McNally

The event will take place at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Mon, Sept 18, 7:30 pm.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Works & Process will present The Metropolitan Opera: Dead Man Walking by Jake Heggie, libretto by Terrence McNally on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season. For tickets and more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2262821®id=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worksandprocess.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Opera

The Metropolitan Opera: Dead Man Walking by Jake Heggie, libretto by Terrence McNally

Mon, Sept 18, 7:30 pm

Experience highlights from the most widely performed new opera of the last 20 years, Dead Man Walking, before the highly anticipated Met premiere on September 26. American composer Jake Heggie's masterpiece has been reimagined in a haunting new production by Ivo van Hove. Based on Sister Helen Prejean's memoir about her fight for the soul of a condemned murderer, Dead Man Walking matches the high drama of its subject with Heggie's beautiful and poignant music and a brilliant libretto by Terrence McNally. Met General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with Sister Helen Prejean, Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, mezzo-sopranos Joyce DiDonato and Susan Graham, and bass-baritone Ryan McKinny. The cast also performs selections from the opera.

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets: $55, $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia




