Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents The Metropolitan Opera: HAMLET By Brett Dean

A riveting contemporary masterpiece and the third Metropolitan Opera premiere in the company's 2021-22 season, Hamlet, composed by Brett Dean with a libretto by theater and opera director Matthew Jocelyn, won extraordinary praise for its premiere run in the United Kingdom. Prior to Hamlet's opening at the Met, General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with members of the creative team, and cast members present highlights. https://www.guggenheim.org/event/the-metropolitan-opera-hamlet-by-brett-dean

