West Edge Opera Festival Will Still Be Taking Place This July

As if right now the West Edge Opera festival has plans to go ahead with performances from July 25-August 9.

The festival opens with Katya Kabanova by Leoš Janáček, conducted by West Edge's music director Jonathan Khuner. Katya Kabanova is a "searing drama in which a deeply spiritual young woman brought up in a tight-knit rural family in 19th-century Russia suddenly yields to her natural urges for love.Tormented by her decision, she faces the wrath of society's repressive onslaught as well as her own guilt."

Next up, on July 26, is Elizabeth Cree, a new opera from Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell. "Set in a bawdy Victorian music hall, Elizabeth Cree is a psychological thriller in which an abused and impoverished woman finally finds a family in a troupe of misfit performers. The action moves with kaleidoscopic energy and wit as the pulitzer- prize winning creators of Silent Night (seen on Great Performances) collaborate again for this intense new opera."

The third opera, beginning on August 1 is Eliogabalo, composed by Francesco Cavalli in 1667 but not performed until 1993. "An utterly debauched Roman Emperor gets his just desserts when the women he has wronged take matters into their own hands. Gorgeous music on period instruments accompany riotous comedy, sensual dalliances, and stirring drama to create a work that is rapidly re-entering the opera canon."

For more information visit: https://www.westedgeopera.org/





