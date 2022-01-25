Waterperry Opera Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

The 2022 Waterperry Opera Festival will run Friday 12th - Saturday 20th August. The box office opens 11th April.

This year the festival will celebrate its 5th Anniversary. Eight productions are on offer this summer at Waterperry, including revivals of our critically acclaimed productions of Mansfield Park (Dove) and Peter and the Wolf (Prokofiev). Headlining the festival are new productions of The Marriage of Figaro (Mozart) and Svadba 'A Wedding' (Ana Sokolović).

Learn more at https://www.waterperryoperafestival.co.uk/.