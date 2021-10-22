Wagner's Epic Comedy DIE MEISTERSINGER VON NÃœRNBERG Returns To The Met, October 26

In his highly anticipated return to the Met after 25 years, maestro Antonio Pappano, music director of London's Royal Opera, will lead six performances of Wagner's epic comedy Die Meistersinger von NÃ¼rnberg, October 26-November 14.

Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen makes her role debut as Eva, in her first Wagner opera with the company, returning to the Met after her triumphant debut in 2019 in Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades. German baritone Michael Volle returns to the Met to reprise his portrayal of Hans Sachs, which he sang to great acclaim in 2014, with German tenor Klaus Florian Vogt as Walther von Stolzing.

The cast also includes German mezzo-soprano Claudia Mahnke as Magdalene, American tenor Paul Appleby as David, German baritone Johannes Martin KrÃ¤nzle as Beckmesser, German baritone Martin Gantner as Kothner, German bass Georg Zeppenfeld as Pogner, and Ukrainian bass-baritone Alexander Tsymbalyuk as the Nightwatchman.

The October 26, as well as the November 4 and 11 performances of Die Meistersinger von NÃ¼rnberg will be broadcast on Met Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. A performance will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on May 14, 2022.

Audio from the October 26, 2021, performance will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.