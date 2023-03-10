Wagner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS RICHARD WAGNER'S LOHENGRIN

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Richard Wagner's LOHENGRIN, Saturday, March 18 at 12 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

A complementary lecture by Dmitriy Glivinskiy, Director of the Opera Department, UCONN, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre Lobby (10 am). For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.

Wagner's soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years. In a sequel to his revelatory production of Parsifal, director François Girard unveils an atmospheric staging that once again weds his striking visual style and keen dramatic insight to Wagner's breathtaking music, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct a supreme cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role of the mysterious swan knight. Soprano Tamara Wilson is the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, going head-to-head with soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud, who seeks to lay her low. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud's power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.

The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season includes Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts's The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni on May 20, and finally, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.

Complimentary lectures will be held two hours prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A.