A complementary lecture by Dmitriy Glivinskiy, Director of the Opera Department, UCONN, will be offered in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre Lobby.

Mar. 10, 2023  
Wagner Theatre To Screen THE MET: LIVE IN HD PRESENTS RICHARD WAGNER'S LOHENGRIN

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Richard Wagner's LOHENGRIN, Saturday, March 18 at 12 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

A complementary lecture by Dmitriy Glivinskiy, Director of the Opera Department, UCONN, will be offered two hours before the opera in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre Lobby (10 am). For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.

Wagner's soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years. In a sequel to his revelatory production of Parsifal, director François Girard unveils an atmospheric staging that once again weds his striking visual style and keen dramatic insight to Wagner's breathtaking music, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct a supreme cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role of the mysterious swan knight. Soprano Tamara Wilson is the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, going head-to-head with soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud, who seeks to lay her low. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud's power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.

The Met: Live in HD 2022-23 season includes Luigi Cherubini's Medea on October 22, followed by Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on November 5, Kevin Puts's The Hours on December 10, Umberto Giordano's Fedora on January 14, Richard Wagner's Lohengrin on March 18, Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff on April 1, Richard Strass's Der Rosenkavalier on April 15, Terence Blanchard's Champion on April 29, Mozart's Don Giovanni on May 20, and finally, Mozart's Die Zauberflote on June 3.

Complimentary lectures will be held two hours prior to each Met: Live in HD simulcast, and include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q & A.




Review: THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera Photo
Review: THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera
What did our critic think of THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera? The first Hmong story adapted for the operatic stage, St. Paul writer Kao Kalia Yang's memoir The Song Poet comes to life in this world premiere. It tells the story of Yang's family and her song poet father as war drives them from the mountains of Laos into a Thai refugee camp and ultimately on to the challenging world of life as a refugee. With his poetry, Kalia's father inspires hope in his family, polishing their reality so that they might shine.
Strausss DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to the Met This Month Photo
Strauss's DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to the Met This Month
Der Rosenkavalier is coming to the Metropolitan Opera March 27 to April 20. See how to purchase tickets!
VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Met Operas FALSTAFF Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Met Opera's FALSTAFF
Watch highlights from the Met Opera's production of Falstaff, now on stage through April 1st. Verdi’s glorious Shakespearean comedy features a brilliant ensemble cast in Robert Carsen’s celebrated staging.
VIDEO: First Look at Leonard Bernsteins CANDIDE at Atlanta Opera Photo
VIDEO: First Look at Leonard Bernstein's CANDIDE at Atlanta Opera
Get a first look at Leonard Bernstein's classic comedy operetta Candide, making its long-awaited debut at The Atlanta Opera, featuring an acclaimed cast of rising stars and veterans of the Metropolitan Opera in an all-new production.

THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19
February 28, 2023

A new opera by composer Eric Moe and librettist Rob Handel, The Artwork of the Future, will have its world premiere in a production by Fresh Squeezed Opera in five performances at HERE Performing Arts Center in SoHo on May 13, 14, 16, 18, and 19, 2023. The 70-minute work, scored for four singers and instrumental septet, is a lighthearted science-fiction opera that looks at the purpose of art in challenging times through the lens of comedy.
OPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And ConductorsOPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And Conductors
February 22, 2023

OPERA America has announced the first-round recipients of the 2023 Opera Grants for Women Stage Directors and Conductors. 
Opera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary BirnbaumOpera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum
February 13, 2023

Opera Saratoga's board of directors has announced that Mary Birnbaum has been named the company's new general and artistic director. She succeeds former General and Artistic Director Lawrence Edelson, whose eight year tenure concluded at the end of the 2022 season. Birnbaum is the tenth general director in the Opera Saratoga's celebrated history.
OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of ColorOPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Color
February 6, 2023

OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies program (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), an initiative that provides New York City-based composers and librettists of color an opportunity to explore opera as an expressive medium.
Works & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence BlanchardWorks & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence Blanchard
February 6, 2023

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Champion-an opera by Terence Blanchard, with a libretto by Michael Cristofer-featuring performances by members of the cast and a moderated discussion about the work's forthcoming company premiere at the Metropolitan Opera.
