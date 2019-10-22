WE THEE KINGS- An Irish Tenor Christmas Returns This Holiday Season

We Thee Kings- An Irish Tenor Christmas combines enchanting Irish repertoire with sweeping holiday selections in an evening filled with joy. From the title song through treasured sacred selections like O! Holy Night sequeing into secular favorites like White Christmas, and diving head-long into Jingle Bell Rock, We Three Kinds-An Irish Tenor Christmas keeps audiences utterly enchanted from start to finish. Sings along, applauding with vigor, and surging to their feet in ovation, The Irish Tenors' holiday audience is a picture of contentment. Christmas with The Irish Tenors is time well spent creating musical memories for families everywhere.

The Irish Tenors have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene during a 1998 special. With ten best selling CD's to their credit, they share company with the likes of The Three Tenors and Andrea Bocelli as the biggest money makers PBS has presented.

The Irish Tenors rekindled the love of all things Irish in America, and opened the door for countless Irish music groups to hit the United States, but The Irish Tenors cannot be duplicated; The Irish Tenors are the real deal! They have stood the test of time; audiences of all ages love the Irish Tenors and clamor to get tickets whenever they perform. Full houses and standing ovations are the norm for The Irish Tenors.

The Irish Tenors have performed all over the world, including the best venues in America, From Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Gardens and Carnegie Hall in New York to The Hollywood Bowl in California - they have blazed the trail from coast to coast stopping in nearly every city in between; thrilling audiences at every single stop with their enchanting Irish repertoire, sweeping secular selections and dynamic holiday fare.

The Irish Tenors have performed for Presidents and Prime Ministers - delight your audience with the full-bodied sound of symphonic backing and pure tenor harmony - present The Irish Tenors next season at your venue!

For a list of all the upcoming shows...please visit https://theirishtenorsmusic.com.





