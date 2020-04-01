Virgil Thomson's THE MOTHER OF US ALL Gets World Premiere Stream April 3

The production of Virgil Thomson's The Mother of Us All - co-presented by the New York Philharmonic, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The Juilliard School in February 2020 - will have its world premiere screening on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. EDT on The Met's YouTube channel and on The Met's Facebook.

The opera was conducted by Daniela Candillari, directed by Louisa Proske, and featured soprano (and Juilliard alumna) Felicia Moore as Susan B. Anthony, musicians from the Philharmonic, and singers from Juilliard's Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts and was presented as part of Project 19, the Philharmonic's multi-season initiative celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment.

Click here for more information.





