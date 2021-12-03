Victory Hall Opera to Present FAT PIG

Opera has birthed many stereotypes. We are all familiar with the phrase "It's not over till the fat lady sings!" But while singers come in all sizes, roles written for fat people have been relegated to the ridiculous, the Falstaffian butt of classical jokes.

In commissioning Fat Pig, Victory Hall Opera saw the potential to represent fat singers in a way that is human, respectful and, according to star soprano and fat activist Tracy Cox, very true to life.

"As the first opera to explicitly center a fat woman as the romantic lead, Fat Pig is a historic thing in our industry. Giving dramatic sopranos, (the voice type she describes as "most likely to be fat") a role where their body is both celebrated and invited is really meaningful."

Tracy Cox brings an unusual star power to the project. A prize-winner in Operalia and performer at the Met and LA Opera, she is also an Instagram sensation. Tracy (AKA @sparklejams) has a huge following on social media, posting about fat liberation and her experiences within the opera industry. She was most recently featured in the Opera News article "Body Proud", where she expressed hope the Fat Pig can become a springboard for other conversations about weight stigmatization.

THE PLOT: When Tom (a man in a normative body) begins to date Helen (a fat woman) his colleagues at the office are confused and alarmed. As Tom and Helen's relationship deepens, the voices of judgement in Tom's head become louder.

Director and librettist Miriam Gordon-Stewart: "Neil LaBute 's play depicts misogyny in a fly-on-the-wall, unedited way. In writing the libretto, I wanted to preserve his unique style, while giving the female characters context for their choices. I see this as a feminist adaptation; one that incorporates my own response to the play, and my personal insight into both female characters."

Composer Matt Boehler (also an accomplished bass) has been commissioned by Washington National Opera, VHO, and by star singers Sascha Cooke and David Portillo. (Portillo will present the World Premiere of Boehler's Fruit of the Flower for Vocal Arts DC in January 2022.)

Tickets go on sale December 4 at 9:00am EST at www.victoryhallopera.org

Adults $35 ($40 at the door)/ Students $15 ($17 at the door)