Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Victory Hall Opera to Present Deaf Opera Production of ORPHEUS & ERICA in March

Performance dates are March 21, 23 and 25, 2023 at 8pm.

Feb. 11, 2023  
Victory Hall Opera to Present Deaf Opera Production of ORPHEUS & ERICA in March

The culmination of VHO's 2020 Breaking the Sound Barrier workshop, Orpheus and Erica is a fully-staged, full-length Deaf opera production. Taking the themes of the Orpheus myth into the 21st century, we witness a young couple (played by prominent deaf stars of film, television and stage, John Maucere and Amber Zion) battle illness and fertility, intervening with fate using modern medicine, in the hands of Warren "Wawa" Snipe as their doctor. Gluck's opera is a framework where the mythological characters are guests in the modern characters' story.

Orpheus & Erica (based on Gluck's opera Orpheus and Eurydice) is the result of a long-term collaboration between Victory Hall Opera and a team of Deaf theater practitioners. The new texts written by Miriam Gordon-Stewart, and poetry by Gregory Orr will be performed in ASL (translation by Willy Conley). The interwoven opera will be sung in Italian. English supertitles are provided.

In the roles of Orpheus and Eurydice, VHO presents international opera stars Brenda Patterson and Jennifer Zetlan (Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, Hamburg State Opera, Santa Fe, Seattle etc) joined by two-time Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition semifinalist, countertenor Chuanyuan Liu as Amore.

The production will be co-directed by Alek Lev and Miriam Gordon-Stewart, and conducted by renowned early music specialist Christine Brandes, with the UVA Chamber Singers as the chorus, prepared by chorusmaster Michael Slon.

Orpheus & Erica is made possible by grants from: The Jefferson Trust, the Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, the UVA Directors of DEI, a UVA Arts Enhancement Grant from the Office of the Vice-Provost for the Arts, and the UVA ASL Program. We are also grateful for the support of the UVA McIntire Dept. of Music.

Performance dates: March 21, 23 and 25, 2023 at 8pm

Venue: Old Cabell Hall, University of Virginia

Tickets on sale from 12pm, Feb 1st, 2023 through UVA Arts Box Office: Adults $35/ Students free (tickets required)

www.victoryhallopera.org




Mezzo-Soprano Samantha Hankey to Join the Cast of DER ROSENKAVALIER at The Met Photo
Mezzo-Soprano Samantha Hankey to Join the Cast of DER ROSENKAVALIER at The Met
Mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey will make her Met role debut singing Octavian in Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier, replacing Isabel Leonard, who has withdrawn.
Rossinis CINDERELLA to be Presented as Part of Kentucky Operas 70th Anniversary Season Photo
Rossini's CINDERELLA to be Presented as Part of Kentucky Opera's 70th Anniversary Season
Kentucky Opera's 70th Anniversary Season will bubble over with the comedic genius of Rossini's Cinderella at The Brown Theatre this February. One of the oldest fairy tales, with many variations, Cinderella will be performed Friday, February 24 at 8pm and Sunday, February 26 at 2pm.
OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Col Photo
OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Color
OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies program (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), an initiative that provides New York City-based composers and librettists of color an opportunity to explore opera as an expressive medium.
Review: THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Minnesota Opera Photo
Review: THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Minnesota Opera
What did our critic think of THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Minnesota Opera?

More Hot Stories For You


OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of ColorOPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Color
February 6, 2023

OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies program (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), an initiative that provides New York City-based composers and librettists of color an opportunity to explore opera as an expressive medium.
Works & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence BlanchardWorks & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence Blanchard
February 6, 2023

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Champion-an opera by Terence Blanchard, with a libretto by Michael Cristofer-featuring performances by members of the cast and a moderated discussion about the work's forthcoming company premiere at the Metropolitan Opera.
Teatro Grattacielo Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring DON GIOVANNI & MoreTeatro Grattacielo Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring DON GIOVANNI & More
February 3, 2023

Teatro Grattacielo has announced its 2022-23 Season, featuring Mozart's Don Giovanni on June 16 & 17, 2023 at Riverside Theater.
Hungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCEHungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCE
February 2, 2023

On 11 February 2023, the Hungarian State Opera presents a Bartók double bill featuring two of his pieces that enjoyed their world premieres at the Budapest Opera House over a hundred years ago. The Wooden Prince is staged with a new choreography by László Velekei, whereas Bluebeard’s Castle can be seen in the 2018 production by the Danish star director Kasper Holten.
Bronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This WeekendBronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This Weekend
January 27, 2023

The Bronx Opera Company will open its 56th season with the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, music by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Moss Hart.    
share