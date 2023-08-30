Verdi's NABUCCO to Return to the Metropolitan Opera in September

In his Met role debut, Georgian baritone George Gagnidze stars as Nabucco, the imperious king of Babylon.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Review: RAGTIME at Union Avenue Opera Photo 1 Review: RAGTIME at Union Avenue Opera
Video: Peter Dinklage Plays a Struggling Opera Composer in SHE CAME TO ME Film Trailer Wit Photo 2 Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
Joyce DiDonato to Star in Ivo van Hove-Directed DEAD MAN WALKING at The Metropolitan Opera Photo 3 Joyce DiDonato to Star in Ivo van Hove-Directed DEAD MAN WALKING at The Metropolitan Opera
Glyndebourne Reveals 2024 Season Lineup Photo 4 Glyndebourne Reveals 2024 Season Lineup

Verdi's NABUCCO to Return to the Metropolitan Opera in September

Elijah Moshinsky’s classic staging of Verdi’s epic opera Nabucco returns to the Met for fourteen performances, starting September 28. In his Met role debut, Georgian baritone George Gagnidze stars as Nabucco, the imperious king of Babylon, alongside Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska reprising the role of his vengeful daughter Abigaille. Singing the lovers Fenena and Ismaele are mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova, in her Met role debut, and tenor SeokJong Baek. The South Korean baritone-turned-tenor recently drew international attention and critical acclaim for his Royal Opera House debut as Samson in Richard Jones’s new production of Saint-Saëns’s Samson et Dalila, which also marked his professional debut as a tenor. Of the debut performance, The Guardian wrote, “Baek sounds every inch the hero, his bright tenor cutting through above the dark orchestral sonorities.” Baek is also scheduled to sing Calàf in Puccini’s Turandot at the Met in the spring.
 
Bass Dmitry Belosselskiy repeats his celebrated portrayal of the high priest Zaccaria. Maestro Daniele Callegari, critically acclaimed for his conducting of Verdi’s La Traviata last season, returns for Nabucco, which will feature the ultimate showcase for the Met Chorus, “Va, pensiero.” And on October 11, tenor Rafael Davila makes his Met role debut as Ismaele.
 
Moshinsky’s production was first performed at the Met on March 8, 2001, and last appeared in 2017. The creative team includes set designer John Napier, costume designer Andreane Neofitou, and lighting designer Howard Harrison
 
Nabucco Broadcasts on Radio and Online
The performance of Nabucco on Saturday, January 6, 2024, will be transmitted live to movie theaters around the globe as part of the Met’s Live in HD series.
 
The October 4, October 11, December 29, and January 6 performances of Nabucco will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on SiriusXM Channel 355. Audio from the October 4 and December 29 performances will also be streamed live on the Met’s website, Click Here. Audio from the January 6 performance will be broadcast over The Robert K. Johnson Foundation–Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.
 

Photo credit: Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
New York City Opera Performs ROMEO AND JULIET as Part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances Photo
New York City Opera Performs ROMEO AND JULIET as Part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances

New York City Opera's Bryant Park summer series concludes with Romeo and Juliet on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7pm. Gounod's perennial favorite brings Shakespeare's play to life through some of the most beautiful music in the French repertoire.

2
Portland Opera To Go To Present Rossinis CINDERELLA This Fall Photo
Portland Opera To Go To Present Rossini's CINDERELLA This Fall

Portland Opera to Go (POGO) will return this fall with a brand-new production of Rossini's fairytale charmer, Cinderella. This lively staging tells the story of Angelina (Cinderella) who longs for friendship and love and finds it in the most unexpected of places—a prince who is disguised as a servant.

3
Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival Welcomes New Partners And Returning Favorites Photo
Sarasota Opera Food & Wine Festival Welcomes New Partners And Returning Favorites

Sarasota Opera's Annual Food & Wine Festival returns on September 23, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and will take place at Sarasota Opera House. Local restaurants will gather to serve tasty bites, wine, and other treats as a benefit for Sarasota Youth Opera.

4
New Production of Tod Machovers VALIS to Premiere at MIT Media Lab Photo
New Production of Tod Machover's VALIS to Premiere at MIT Media Lab

Be among the first to witness the extraordinary premiere of Tod Machover's VALIS at MIT. Immerse yourself in this groundbreaking musical production. Experience the fusion of technology and artistry in this highly anticipated event.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lea Desandre / Thomas Dunford
Carnegie Hall (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera
Carnegie Hall (11/29-11/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sir Bryn Terfel
Carnegie Hall (11/14-11/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joyce DiDonato Master Class
Carnegie Hall (10/22-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  