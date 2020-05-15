VIDEOS: Edmonton Opera Launches KITCHEN CONCERT Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Edmonton Opera has launched its new Kitchen Concert series!

Every week you'll get to meet a member of the Edmonton Opera Chorus who will share a favourite recipe and sing some of their favourite songs live from their kitchen!

"I think during this difficult time, people just need to have a bit of fun in their lives," Cameron MacRae, the director of marketing and communications at Edmonton Opera told CTV News. "The videos are super accessible, super fun and they're kind of for all ages. We're having a lot kids send in what they're making from home to our Facebook."

Watch all of the past episodes in the playlist below!





