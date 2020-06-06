VIDEO: Watch Grange Festival Opera's CANDIDE, Starring Rob Houchen and Katie Hall

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Grange Festival Opera is now streaming Bernstein's Candide.

The production stars Rob Houchen in the title role, alongside Katie Hall as Cunegonde. The semi-staged concert production debuted in 2018 to commemorate what would have been Bernstein's 100th birthday.

The show is now available to watch for the next 30 days.

Candide is conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo and directed by Christopher Luscombe. The cast also includes Martin Richard Suart, Charles Rice, Rosemary Ashe, Kitty Whately and Robert Murray. The production is accompanied by the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and the Grange Festival Chorus.

Tune in below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You