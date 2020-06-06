Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch Grange Festival Opera's CANDIDE, Starring Rob Houchen and Katie Hall

Article Pixel Jun. 6, 2020  

Grange Festival Opera is now streaming Bernstein's Candide.

The production stars Rob Houchen in the title role, alongside Katie Hall as Cunegonde. The semi-staged concert production debuted in 2018 to commemorate what would have been Bernstein's 100th birthday.

The show is now available to watch for the next 30 days.

Candide is conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo and directed by Christopher Luscombe. The cast also includes Martin Richard Suart, Charles Rice, Rosemary Ashe, Kitty Whately and Robert Murray. The production is accompanied by the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and the Grange Festival Chorus.

Tune in below!


Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More- Live Now!
  • HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
  • Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper